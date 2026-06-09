SJ Giants Series Preview June 9-14 at Stockton

Published on June 9, 2026 under California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







San Jose Giants (32-25) at Stockton Ports (24-33)

Tuesday, June 9 - Sunday, June 14

Banner Island Ballpark (Stockton, CA)

Radio: sjgiants.com

Series Preview w/pitching probables & player bios attached (PDF)

ROAD TRIP TO STOCKTON: The defending California League champion San Jose Giants play their final road series of the first half this week with a six-game set against the host Stockton Ports (Athletics affiliate) at Banner Island Ballpark. The Giants are 6-3 versus the Ports this season having posted a pair of series wins against their division rival. San Jose won two of three games in Stockton from April 2-4 to open the regular season before taking four of six from the Ports in the South Bay May 19- 24. The Giants are averaging 9.0 runs per game against Stockton this season.

FIRST HALF RACE: The Giants enter the week with a 32-25 record and sit in first place in the first half North Division race - two games ahead of Fresno (30-27) for the top spot. At the start of the week, San Jose has nine games remaining in the first half: 6 games at Stockton this week and 3 games vs. Lake Elsinore at Excite Ballpark from June 16-18. The Giants own the tiebreaker with Fresno should the two teams finish the half with the same record. First half division winners clinch a playoff berth. The Giants have won the first half in the North Division twice in the last three years and have reached the playoffs in six straight seasons overall.

STREAKY: The Giants have been a streaky team of late. Beginning with the start of their home series against Stockton on May 19, San Jose matched their longest win streak of the season by claiming four straight games. The win streak was immediately followed by a four-game skid - their longest losing streak of the season and the club's first four-game slide since the 2024 season. After dropping the four straight contests, the Giants recovered to win their next six games achieving their longest winning streak of the season. Included in the six-game surge was four straight victories in Fresno to take a crucial series against the second-place Grizzlies. However, the six-game win streak was then followed by three consecutive losses - all at home to Inland Empire last week. The three-game skid was snapped with a victory in the Giants' homestand finale last Sunday against the Sixers.

HIGH-FLYING OFFENSE: The Giants continue to rank among the California League leaders in several key offensive categories. Entering the week, the Giants are tops in the league with a .281 batting average and rank second with 64 home runs. San Jose's average of 6.6 runs per game is third-best in the league and would set a team record that was established by last year's championship club (2025 SJ Giants averaged 6.1 runs per game). The Giants are also second in the league in OPS (.817), third in doubles (113), fourth in steals (84) and average the second-fewest strikeouts per game. San Jose has already had 13 games this season scoring 10 or more runs.

REYNOSO RISING: Dario Reynoso enjoyed a standout series against Inland Empire last week finishing 9-for-21 (.429 AVG) with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI's. He produced his first multi-homer game of the season with a pair of round- trippers in last Tuesday's series opener versus the 66ers and enters this week riding a season-high eight-game hitting streak.

Since May 5, Reynoso is batting .333 with eight home runs and 26 RBI's spanning 27 games played. He begins this week fourth in the California League overall in OPS (.995), fifth in home runs (9) and 10th in batting average (.306).

PITCHING NOTES: The Giants' current team ERA of 5.12 would be the club's highest in the 38-year history of the team (record is 5.03 set in 2000), but has seen notable month-to-month improvement this season. San Jose finished April with a 5.78 ERA (fifth in league) before a 4.94 team ERA in May (third in league). Through their first six games in June, the Giants boast a league-best 3.44 ERA. The strength of the staff has been the starting rotation as the Giants' combined 4.32 ERA from their starters this season leads the league. Conversely, the Giants bullpen has an ERA considerably higher at 5.77 with the club's 12 blown saves tied for the league lead. The Giants have already lost eight games this season when leading after seven innings (had seven losses when leading after 7 inn. all of last year).

PITCHER OF THE MONTH: Braydon Risley has been named May California League Pitcher of the Month. Over five appearances (four starts) in May, Risley logged a 3-1 record with a 1.48 ERA. The left-hander surrendered only 15 hits and four earned runs in 24 1/3 innings with seven walks and 23 strikeouts (.181 opponents AVG).

ROSTER MOVES: Two standout Giants from the first half - shortstop Jhonny Level and pitcher Ubert Mejias - were promoted to High-A Eugene last week. Level ranked in the top 10 in the Cal League in home runs (2nd, 10), RBI's (2nd, 47), hits (4th, 62), OPS (4th, .968) and batting average (6th, .325) at the time of his promotion. Mejias fashioned a 3.38 ERA out of the bullpen with 38 strikeouts and only five walks in 37 1/3 innings. Pitcher Argenis Cayama (4.50 ERA in nine starts) was also placed on the injured list last week after leaving his May 28 start in Fresno early. Pitcher Trey Seeley, a 14th round pick in last year's draft, has joined the Giants from the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

WINNING WAYS: All four San Francisco Giants full-season minor affiliates are currently in first place in their respective divisions: AAA Sacramento (37-24), AA Richmond (37-19), High-A Eugene (39-18) & Single-A San Jose (32-25).

ON DECK: Following the current series in Stockton, the Giants return to Excite Ballpark for a six-game set against the Lake Elsinore Storm from June 16-21. The first half concludes following the June 18 game versus the Storm. The 66-game second half begins on Friday, June 19.







California League Stories from June 9, 2026

SJ Giants Series Preview June 9-14 at Stockton - San Jose Giants

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