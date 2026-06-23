Celebrate Our Nation's 250th Independence Anniversary at Excite Ballpark

Published on June 23, 2026 under California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants, alongside the Rotary Club of San Jose, will be hosting San Jose's premier Independence Celebration on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. Tickets for both dates are on sale now at sjgiants.com.

The festivities begin on July 3 when the Giants take on the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Angels' Affiliate), with the second biggest fireworks show of the season following the final out. Then, on the 4th of July, Excite Ballpark will host Americas 250th July 4th celebration with the biggest fireworks show of the season.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Rotary Club of San Jose, and its more than 110-year history of service to the community, to light up the sky above Excite Ballpark to celebrate this historic Independence Day," said Matt Alongi, San Jose Giants General Manager. "July 3 and 4 are sure to be unforgettable shows as we welcome San Jose and the broader Silicon Valley in celebrating America's 250th."

July 4th Street Closure - The city's largest fireworks show on Saturday, July 4 will also feature the annual street closure on E Alma Ave from the 10th Street intersection to Senter Road starting at 1 pm, until after the conclusion of the fireworks show. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to park in the San Jose Giants designated parking lot at Sharks Ice and Excite Ballpark, while entering through the 10th street entrance by Tech CU Arena.

Game Info - First pitch for both games is scheduled for 6:30 PM, with gates opening at 5:00 PM. Various ticket options are available for the games including a special Tukey Mike's BBQ Independence Day buffet on July 4th, VIP group areas and seating throughout the main stadium grandstand. Tickets for July 4th are extremely limited, so fans should secure their tickets now before they are gone. The weekend concludes on Sunday, July 5th, with a jersey auction of the patriotic jerseys and a 2026 Team Trading Card Set giveaway.

For more information on ticket offers call 408.297.1435, visit the Excite Ballpark Box Office or log on to sjgiants.com.







California League Stories from June 23, 2026

Celebrate Our Nation's 250th Independence Anniversary at Excite Ballpark - San Jose Giants

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