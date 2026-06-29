Grizzlies Light up Independence Week with Three Straight Nights of Fireworks

Published on June 29, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies return home to Chukchansi Park for a star-spangled homestand against the Ontario Tower Buzzers from Tuesday, June 30 through Sunday, July 5, headlined by three consecutive nights of fireworks over downtown Fresno. From a celebration of America's 250th birthday to a tribute to the people who keep our community safe, the week builds to the biggest night on the Grizzlies calendar: the Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday, July 4. With a sellout expected, fans are encouraged to lock in their seats now.

Three Nights. Three Reasons to Celebrate.

Thursday, July 2 - 250 Years of America Celebration

The party starts early as the Grizzlies kick off the holiday week with a salute to 250 years of American history. Fans enjoy a night of red, white and blue festivities capped by a fireworks show lighting up the Fresno sky.

Friday, July 3 - Health Care Heroes & First Responders Night

The Grizzlies honor the doctors, nurses, paramedics, firefighters, police officers and first responders whose dedication makes a difference across the Central Valley every day. Special discounted tickets for healthcare heroes and first responders are available at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Offers. The night ends with another round of Friday Night Fireworks.

Saturday, July 4 - Fireworks Extravaganza, presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and ABC30

The Central Valley's biggest and most dazzling fireworks display returns to close out Independence Day in style. Gates open at 5:35 p.m., and once the final out is recorded, fans are invited down onto the field to take in the Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza up close, a tradition that has become a Central Valley staple. This is the marquee event of the season and it is expected to sell out, so fans should secure their tickets as soon as possible.

"Our Fourth of July celebration is something our entire team looks forward to all year," said Andrew Milios, General Manager of the Fresno Grizzlies. "The Fireworks Extravaganza has become a tradition for so many families across the Central Valley, and stretching the celebration across three nights gives even more of our community the chance to be part of it. We cannot wait to see Chukchansi Park packed this holiday week."

Tickets for this homestand and all remaining 2026 Fresno Grizzlies home games are available at FresnoGrizzlies.com or at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.







California League Stories from June 29, 2026

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