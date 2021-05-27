Sixers Drop Second Consecutive One-Run Decision to Grizzlies

San Bernardino, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino dropped their second consecutive one-run decision to the Fresno Grizzlies in game two of a six-game set at San Manuel Stadium on Wednesday. With a 5-4 win, Fresno improved to 13-7 while sending Inland Empire to 8-11.

Fresno got to work immediately against IE starter Jose Salvador (0-1) as leadoff batter Isaac Collins lined an 0-2 pitch to right for a single. Mateo Gil then followed with an RBI triple and came home on a wild pitch for a 2-0 advantage. The 66ers got a run back in the second against Fresno starter Will Ethridge (1-1) as Jose Reyes singled and scored on Spencer Brown's RBI double off the top of the wall in left to make it 2-1. That was the lone score against Etheridge who went six innings surrendering three hits, a walk and fanning seven in his first pro win. The Grizzlies a run in the fourth on a RBI bunt single by Julio Carreras. Fresno got a sac fly in the seventh from Carreras and solo homer from Bladimir Restituyo (1st) against IE reliever Jack Dashwood to make it 5-1. In the eighth inning the Sixers mounted a comeback as Spencer Brown and Elijah Greene each singled and D'Shawn Knowles tripled them home. Knowles then scored on a RBI groundout from Jeremiah Jackson to make it 5-4. Jose Bonilla led off the bottom of the ninth for the 66ers with a flare double to right giving the 66ers the potential tying runner in scoring position to open the frame. Juan Mejia, however, got a pair of strikeouts and a pop out over the next three batters to slam the door and pick up his sixth save, his second in as many nights. Inland Empire was 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Salvador and Dashwood were efficient combining to throw 120 pitches in the game, 93 strikes.

The 66ers take on the Grizzlies on Thursday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com.

