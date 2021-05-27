Stockton Ports Adopt Clear Bag Policy

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports have announced a new clear bag policy that will be implemented throughout the 2021 season. This policy will limit the size and type of bags permitted when entering Banner Island Ballpark. The new policy will go into effect immediately.

The new clear bag policy will apply to all fans attending games, concerts and events held at the ballpark. The Ports highly discourage bringing items that are not essential. Guests will only be permitted one of the following approved bags:

- Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12"x6"x12"

- Freezer one-gallon plastic zip bags

- Small clutch that does not exceed 4.5"x6.5"

Jackets and blankets must be carried and not put into bags. Exceptions will be made for medical bags and diaper bags that accompany infants and young children. All bags are subject to inspection.

The Ports will have designated express entry lines for no bags and designated entry lines for clear bags. This policy is put in place to increase public safety and speed up entry into the ballpark.

Guests who bring unapproved bags or any other prohibited items will be asked to return them to their vehicles. Approved items such as keys, phones, wallets, etc. may be carried in guest's pockets.

