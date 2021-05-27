The 2021 Storm Keep Proving they Are Road Warriors

The Storm started their season 5-0, they also started the season on the road. So far, in 2021, the Storm have a 7-1 record on the road and just a 4-8 record at home. Last night's win again gives them a streak, mostly done on the road as they have won 3 straight games going back to their last home game against the Quakes.

The game began with the second straight solid outing for Storm starting pitchers. Gabe Morales pitched 3 frames, only allowing 3 hits, striking out 4 all whie keeping a 0 on the scoreboard. The Giants were not as lucky as the Storm were able to put three runs on the board in the second inning against their starting pitcher.

Following a walk by Joshua Mears and a single by Zack Mathis, Gilberto Vizcarra reached base on a fielding error. This scored the first run of the game, errors still proving to be a problem throughout the Low A West. Kelvin Alarcon would then ground out to bring home Mathis while Robert Hassell lll got the first of three RBIs on the night on a popping infield single to the right side.

The Storm would hold onto that 3 run lead into the bottom of the fourth where the Giants would tie the game up on three hits and a walk. Hassell lll would then break the tie, something he has done with consistency this season, with a sacrifice fly that gave the Storm the one-run lead.

In the following inning, the Storm would break the game wide open. 6 men would get on base and the Storm would get 5 runs across the plate. Robert Hassell lll and Kelvin Alarcon would both finish with 3 RBIs while Hassell and Mears would get on base a combined 5 times.

The Storm pitching had one of their best outings of the year as, following the three run 4th inning, they completely silenced the Giants. Felix Minjarez, in his first appearance with the Storm this year, pitched 4.2 innings in relief surrendering only 1 hit and giving up 0 runs. Michel Milliano, one of the best closing options for the Storm this year, would cruise in the bottom of the 9th, striking out 2 and working a perfect inning with just 12 pitches.

The Storm look to extend their winning streak to 4 games tonight at 6:30 in San Jose.

