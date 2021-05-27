Cartaya with Big Night in Rancho Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Diego Cartaya cracked his first homer in a Rancho uniform and finished a triple shy of the cycle, as the Quakes won their second straight home game, a 9-5 victory over Stockton on Wednesday night at LoanMart Field.

Cartaya smashed a two-run blast to cap a four-run first, as the Quakes took a 4-1 lead and never looked back against Stockton starter Jose Dicochea (0-1).

Stockton got as close as 5-4 in the fourth, but Rancho broke it open with one in the fifth, two more in the sixth and then a final run in the seventh, taking a commanding 9-4 lead.

Brandon Lewis and Alex De Jesus both had big nights as well, as they combined to reach ten times throughout the night.

Starting pitcher Kendall Williams allowed four runs over four innings. Reliever Braydon Fisher (1-1) was credited with the win, as he allowed one run over 2.1 innings of relief. Jacob Cantleberry was brilliant in earning his first save, as he struck out four of the five batters he faced to finish it off.

The Quakes (10-9) are back over .500 for the year and look to make it three straight over Stockton on Thursday, sending Carlos Duran (0-0) to the hill against Stockton's Jack Cushing (0-0).

