Rawhide Score 12, Even the Series

May 27, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







Modesto, CA - Rawhide win their fifth game of the season and score a season-high 12 runs. Blake Walston earns his first win of the 2021 season after giving up one run off five hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out a career-high eight batters.

Modesto scored first in the second inning, Three consecutive base hits gave the Nuts an early 1-0 lead. That lead lasted until the fourth inning when the Rawhide strung together a few hits of their own. Elian Miranda's single in the fourth drove in A.J. Vukovich to tie the ballgame.

The next inning, the Rawhide took the lead by scoring five runs in the fifth. Jose Curpa led the inning off with a walk and Jorge Barrosa singled then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Ronny Simon singled to shallow centerfield and Curpa scored to take the lead. Rawhide proceeded to score four more runs in the inning off a Vukovich double, Neyfy Castillo single, S.P. Chen single, and an errant throw by Modesto catcher, Matt Scheffler. Rawhide led 6-1 after five innings of play.

In the eighth, Visalia scored six runs to put the exclamation point on this game. Simon walked to load the bases and Vukovich cleared them with another double. He later scored with Chen's second single of the game. The final two runs of the Rawhide 12 were off the bat of Elian Miranda. He blasted his second home run of the season to give Visalia the 12-2 lead.

The Nuts got one back in the bottom of the eighth, but the Rawhide held on to win 12-3. They improve to 5-15 and Nuts fall to 14-6. The six game series is tied up 1-1.

