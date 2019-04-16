Twine Home Run Not Enough in 3-1 Loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Justin Twine launched a home run Tuesday, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Birmingham Barons 3-1 from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

Trey Michalczewski singled with one out in the second against Jumbo Shrimp (5-7) starter McKenzie Mills (0-2). After a pair of walks, an error brought in a run to give Birmingham (5-7) an early 1-0 lead.

Yermin Mercedes crushed a solo home run for the Barons in the third and the Barons added to their lead in the fourth when Ti'Quan Forbes scored on another error to make it 3-0.

Twine's solo shot came in the fourth against Birmingham starter Jimmy Lambert (1-1), who ceded just one run on nine hits in six innings. Lambert struck out six without walking a batter.

Kolton Mahoney tossed three scoreless innings of relief. Jordan Milbrath worked two shutout frames and Jeff Kinley pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

Mauricio Cabrera hurled the ninth inning to pick up his first save.

Tuesday's winning raffle number of 1933932009 won a prize of $52.

The Jumbo Shrimp host Birmingham in Wednesday's 7:05 p.m. contest from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. RHP Robert Dugger (0-2, 11.25 ERA) starts for Jacksonville against Barons LHP Bernardo Flores (0-1, 1.13 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn jaxshrimp.com.

On a Publix Corks & Forks, fans can purchase a $15 ticket package or upgrade their reserved seat for $6 to sample food and wine prepared by Chef Tony from Publix. Use the promo code "publix19" when purchasing Publix Corks & Forks tickets online at www.jaxshrimp.com. Wednesday's contest is also a Standard Feed & Seed Bark in the Park, and dogs get in free to the game as long as their human companion buys a ticket.

