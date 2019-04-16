Barons Benefit from Jacksonville Mistakes in Win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Errors and mistakes gave a boost to the Birmingham Barons (5-7) on Tuesday in their 3-1 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (5-7) at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

A critical fielding error from Shrimp shortstop Joe Dunand in the second inning cost Jacksonville a double-play opportunity with the bases loaded. Barons Mitch Roman, who hit it, reached safely and Trey Michalczewski came home easily for the game's first run.

Later in the fourth, Southern League batting leader Joel Booker found himself with the bases loaded again for the Barons. Booker hit a dribbler to third and charging third baseman Justin Twine never got a handle on ball, allowing Booker to reach and Ti'Quan Forbes to come home and make it 3-0.

Ramon Torres, making his first start in the outfield this season, came up huge in the bottom of the first. Jacksonville's John Silviano singled to left field and Torres came up with a laser throw to catcher Yermin Mercedes to gun down the runner Magneuris Sierra and keep the game scoreless.

Already leading by one, Barons catcher Yermin Mercedes took Shrimp starter McKenzie Mills deep to left for his second home run of the season to make it 2-0.

Mercedes' homer extended his hitting streak to six consecutive games and raised his batting average to .381. The lone game he went hitless was his first game of the season on April 5.

Mauricio Cabrera came on I the bottom of the ninth and secured his first save of the season. After walking the first two Shrimp batters and eventually loading the bases, he forced Jacksonville to pop up and fly out to end the game.

Barons starter Jimmy Lambert pitched his second consecutive quality start, going six innings, allowing a single run with six punchouts and earning his first win of the season.

In the fourth inning, Twine sent a Lambert pitch to left for his first homer of the season and the lone run on the day for the Shrimp.

On the day, the Jumbo Shrimp committed three errors. Jacksonville came into the day with eight errors in 10 games played, which was middle of the pack in the Southern League. Those three errors tied a season high for Jacksonville.

Booker finished 0-for-5 on the day and saw his six-game hit streak come to an end. Booker is now batting .375 on the season and has six multi-hit games in 11 games

The Barons and Jumbo Shrimp will pick back up at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Left-hander Bernardo Flores (0-1, 1.13 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Barons.

