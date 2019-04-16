Flores' Gold Glove Presentation Set for April 23

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Barons left-handed pitcher Bernardo Flores will be honored with a pregame ceremony to celebrate his 2018 Rawlings Gold Glove selection April 23 prior to Birmingham's 7:05 p.m. CT game against the Jackson Generals.

Tim Brunswick, senior vice president of baseball and business operations for Minor League Baseball, as well as Chicago White Sox director of player development Chris Getz and a representative from Rawlings, will be on hand to present the award.

Flores, who posted a spotless 1.000 fielding percentage through 43 total chances and 156 innings of work during the 2018 season, became the first White Sox prospect to receive the award since second baseman Joey DeMichele did so in back-to-back seasons between 2015-16.

The former seventh-round selection out of the University of Southern California entered the 2019 season with just one error to his name in 82 opportunities and 339.1 innings on the mound.

Flores, one of three Double-A players who received a 2018 Gold Glove, opened last season with Class-A Advanced Winston-Salem and made 12 starts before he earned a promotion to Double-A Birmingham on June 21. While in Birmingham, the Baldwin Park, California, product compiled a 2.76 ERA in 13 starts.

Since its creation in 1957, the Rawlings Gold Glove has been the benchmark by which defense at all positions on the diamond is measured. Throughout its 60-year history, the award has maintained its standard as one of the most-coveted awards in the sport and continues to honor the "Finest in the Field."

The nine Rawlings Gold Glove Award recipients across Minor League Baseball were selected among qualifying players from the 10 domestic-based, full-season leagues.

