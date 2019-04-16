Generals Gameday: April 16 at Tennessee

April 16, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





6:00pm CT | Smokies Stadium

GENERALS GAMEDAY: April 16 vs. Tennessee

Jackson Generals (4-6)

vs. Tennessee Smokies (7-3)

Tuesday, April 16 | 6:00 pm CT | Smokies Stadium

Game #11 | Road Game #7 | First Half Game #11

Generals Starter: RHP Bo Takahashi (1-0, 3.60 ERA)

Opponent Starter: RHP Thomas Hatch (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals visit Tennessee (AA, Chicago Cubs) for the first time in 2019, one of three five-game sets they'll play against the Smokies in the First Half. Last year, the Generals went 12-12 against the Smokies.

Top Opponent Prospects: SS Nico Hoerner (#2 in Chicago Cubs' system), LHP Justin Steele (#8), RHP Cory Abbott (#9), RHP Keegan Thompson (#10), RHP Thomas Hatch (#17), RHP Tyson Miller (#19), C Jhonny Pereda (#29)

LAST GAME: The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, dropped their series-opening game to the Tennessee Smokies on Monday, falling 6-2 at Smokies Stadium. The Generals (4-6) remain in search of their first back-to-back victories in 2019. Tennessee jumped in front with a bottom-of-the-first home run by recently activated infielder Robel Garcia. The two-run bop off of Jackson starter Riley Smith (0-2, 7.71 ERA) put the Generals on their heels, but Smith retired 13 of the next 15 hitters, giving the Generals time to rally to tie the game. In the sixth inning, Smith allowed a pair of singles before getting a flyout and being removed, finishing with four strikeouts and no walks. Lucas Luetge allowed only one hit in relief, but it was an RBI single to the next hitter, Tennessee's Charcer Burks, and it put the Smokies in front, 3-2. The dagger came in the eighth inning, when Roberto Caro tagged Damien Magnifico for a two-out, bases-clearing double that gave three insurance runs to the opposition.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Bo Takahashi hopes to shut down the Smokies after allowing just two runs to Chattanooga in his previous start, both coming via solo home run. Tennessee RHP Thomas Hatch, a 2018 SL Midseason All-Star, has not allowed a run in 10.0 IP this year, striking out 11 men with just 1 walk.

BASES-LOADED BOTCHES: In their past three games, the Generals' pitching staff has not looked good in bases-loaded situations. On Friday, Tyler Mark conceded a two-out grand slam to Ibandel Isabel, helping Chattanooga to a 5-0 win. On Sunday, Mason McCullough and Michael Kohn issued five combined bases-loaded walks to Chattanooga (three coming with two outs) that nearly cost the Generals the win in an eventual 8-6 Jackson victory. On Monday, Damien Magnifico surrendered a two-out, bases-clearing double to Tennessee's Roberto Caro in a 6-2 Jackson loss. 16 of the 34 runs Jackson has allowed through ten games have come with the sacks full.

PROSPECT POTENTIAL: The 2018 Generals featured a handful of talented guys, including D-backs top pitching prospect Jon Duplantier, who became the first player to make his 2019 MLB debut on April 1. The 2019 Generals include 9 players in MLBPipeline.com's top 30 D-backs prospects: infielders Jazz Chisholm (#1), Andy Young (#11), Drew Ellis (#15), and Pavin Smith (#17); catchers Daulton Varsho (#4) and Dominic Miroglio (#27); outfielder Marcus Wilson (#20); and pitchers Emilio Vargas (#16) and Kevin Ginkel (#27).

