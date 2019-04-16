Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, April 16 vs. Birmingham

GARRETT, BEGGS PROPEL SHRIMP TO 5-1 WIN

Stone Garrett collected a pair of hits, including a home run, and Dustin Beggs pitched six innings of one-run ball on Monday to lead the Jumbo Shrimp to a 5-1 victory over Birmingham. Jacksonville jumped out to a lead in their first at-bats on an RBI double by Joe Dunand. After a Mitch

Roman dinger tied the game in the third, a bases-loaded walk drawn by Justin Twine gave Jacksonville a 2-1

advantage in the bottom of the frame. RBI singles from Magneuris Sierra and John Silviano in the fourth extended the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 4-1. Garrett's solo shot in the sixth put the margin at 6-1. Elvis Araujo and Dylan Lee combined for three scoreless innings of relief.

SIERRA NEVADA

Jacksonville outfielder Magneuris Sierra went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored on Monday, continuing a hot start to the season. The San Cristobal, Dominican Republic native is currently riding a nine-game hitting streak in which he is batting 12-for-35 (.343/.425/.457) with four doubles, two RBIs, four walks and one hit-by-pitch. Sierra is tied for the Southern League lead in doubles (four) while ranking in a tie for fifth in hits (12).

FRIENDS CLOSE, ENEMIES CLOSER

Of the 11 games Jacksonville has played so far this season, a remarkable eight have been decided by two runs or less, including six by just one tally. The Jumbo Shrimp are 3-5 in these contests (3-3 in one-run affairs). The six one-run affairs Jacksonville has engaged in so far trails only three Double-A clubs who each have played seven one-run games (Northwest Arkansas, Springfield and Pensacola).

LONG LASTING RELIEF

Of the 96.0 innings the Jumbo Shrimp have pitched this season, a staggering 50.3 percent (48.1 frames) have been tossed by Jacksonville relievers. The heavy workload in the early portion of the season has not yet affected the club's results out of the bullpen. Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have ceded just six runs, five earned, on 24 hits (4.5 H/9) on the campaign for a 0.93 ERA. They have combined for 54 strikeouts (10.1 K/9) while walking only 14 opposing batters (2.6 BB/9). Jacksonville's bullpen has fired 13 consecutive scoreless innings.

DEFEND THE WALL

Jacksonville played error-free baseball on Monday, but the club's eight miscues on the season rank in the middle of the pack of the Southern League. The Jumbo Shrimp have also played just four miscue-free games on the season, but there is an argument for the Jumbo Shrimp being a strong defensive team. Jacksonville has converted 73.0 percent of batted balls put in play into outs this season. For perspective, the Oakland Athletics' 73.0 mark led Major League Baseball in 2018. The Shrimp's strong early defensive numbers, coupled with the small sample size of one week of play, can partly explain why the club's 3.47 FIP, an ERA estimator based on strikeouts, walks and home runs, is significantly higher than their actual 2.34 ERA.

A SONG OF FIRE AND ICE

Jacksonville's offense has mustered only 25 runs (2.3 per game) through 11 games, the fewest in the Southern League. The club also ranks at or near the bottom of the circuit in batting average (.212, 8th), on-base percentage (.283, 9th), slugging percentage (.281, 9th) and OPS (.565, 10th). The Jumbo Shrimp have been salvaged early on by a red-hot pitching staff that has ceded only 26 runs (2.4 per game). Jacksonville ranks second in the Southern League in ERA (2.34) and WHIP (1.10) while also placing fourth in walks (35).

COME SOON, REGRESSION MONSTER

Jacksonville went 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position on Saturday, stranding a total of seven men. Through 11 games on the season, the Jumbo Shrimp are just 15-for-103 (.146/.252/.184) with ducks on the pond. The good news is that, throughout every single level in the history of baseball, situational hitting numbers normalize with bigger sample sizes as the season goes on. For example, the 2018 Shrimp hit .224/.317/.350 (.667 OPS) with runners in scoring position, almost exactly akin to their overall batting line of .235/.312/.361 (.673 OPS).

SHRIMP SCOPES

After failing to hit a home run for the first nine games of the year, the Jumbo Shrimp have gone yard in two straight contests... Jacksonville catchers have caught six of the 14 attempted base stealers against them (42.9 percent).

