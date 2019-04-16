Shuckers Break Wahoos Hearts with 3-2 Walk-Off Win in 10

Biloxi overcame a two-run deficit in the bottom of the tenth inning to walk off the Wahoos 3-2 Tuesday night at MGM Park.

With C.J. Hinojosa starting at second base, Dillon Thomas tripled and Wes Wilson doubled off Cody Stashak (L, 1-1) to start the home half of the tenth. Ramon Borrego immediately made a pitching change to bring the left-hander Tyler Jay with the winning run at second and nobody out. Wilson would eventually take third on Caleb Hamilton's first passed ball of the season; and after striking out Patrick Leonard, the Wahoos intentionally walked Blake Allemand to set up runners at first and third with one out. That brought up Luis Aviles Jr., who lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, which brought home the winning run from third.

Stashak prior to the tenth was untouchable for the Wahoos. He had retired six straight, which included striking out the first four batters he faced.

The Wahoos and Shuckers finished nine innings of play with neither team being able to bring home a run. Nate Griep (W, 1-1) who entered the game in the ninth, ran into trouble in the extra frame.

The Wahoos loaded the bases with one out in the top of the tenth when Ernie De La Trinidad was awarded first base for the second time in the game due to catcher's interference on Alexander Alvarez. That brought home Tanner English to give the Wahoos a 1-0 lead. The lead was doubled when Caleb Hamilton lined an 0-2 single up the middle to score Schales.

The extra inning affair takes away from the main story, which was two dominant performances from two of the best pitchers in Minor League baseball.

RHP Trey Supak pitched six shutout innings for the Shuckers and allowed just one hit while striking out four. The Wahoos did not have a baserunner until Luis Arraez ripped a single into right field in the top of the fourth inning.

Twins top pitching prospect, Brusdar Graterol was even better. The 20-year old hurled seven shutout frames and set a new season-high for strikeouts with eight, while also walking a batter and yielding one base hit. Graterol had retired the eleven men to come to the plate before Thomas drew a two-out walk in the fourth. The Shuckers picked up their first hit of the game in the bottom of the fifth thank to a two-out single from Aviles Jr. Biloxi would not record their second hit until Thomas's triple in the tenth.

These two teams will duke it out Wednesday night in game three of this five game set. RHP Brayden Webb (0-2, 9.53) is slated to pitch for the Shuckers while reigning SL Pitcher of the Week LHP Devin Smeltzer (2-0, 0.00) will take this hill for the Wahoos. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

