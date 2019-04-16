Biscuits Outsmart BayBears, 7-3

MOBILE, Ala. - The Biscuits (7-4) won their third-straight game for the first time this season, edging out the Mobile BayBears (4-7), 7-3, on Tuesday night at Hank Aaron Stadium.

Brendan McKay made his second Double-A start and allowed just one run on three hits while striking out seven over four innings of work. The left-hander would get some run support in the second, after Kevin Padlo doubled and then got aggressive on the base paths, breaking for third on a flyout to center, which led to a throwing error by Brandon Marsh, and the Biscuits first run against Jesus Castillo (0-2)

In the fourth, a Jermaine Palacios RBI-fielder's choice scored Robbie Tenerowicz from third after some clever baserunning allowed the left fielder to elude the tag applied by BayBears catcher Jack Kruger, and made it 2-0 Montgomery.

The BayBears would pull a run back in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI-double by Roberto Baldoquin, but with the score still 2-1, the Biscuits blew the game open with a four-spot in the seventh, ignited by a Dalton Kelly two-run homer. Marsh's second throwing error made it 5-1 Biscuits, and a double steal of second and home by Padlo and Tenerowicz, which caught Mobile second baseman Jahmai Jones napping, made it 6-1.

Tristan Gray would add an RBI-single in the ninth, and while Sam McWilliams allowed two runs in the ninth, the right-hander looked sharp out of the bullpen in his first appearance of 2019 after being returned to the Rays by the Royals a few weeks ago, going five solid innings.

The Biscuits will go for their second-straight series win and their fourth-consecutive victory overall on Wednesday night when Arturo Reyes (2-0) takes on Jeremy Beasley (0-1) at 6:35 PM CT.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for a 10-game home stand against the Birmingham Barons (first five games) and Mobile BayBears (last five games) beginning on Thursday, April 25 when it will be Field of Dreams Night with a T-Shirt Giveaway.

The home stand will also feature Joy to Life - Pink Out the Park Night featuring a Jersey Auction and MAX Fireworks on Friday, April 26; Harry Potter Night and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, April 27; Lil' Crumbs Dress Like a Player Hat Giveaway and Autism Awareness Day on Sunday, April 28; Craft Beer Night on Wednesday, May 1; Military Appreciation Night and MAX Fireworks on Friday, May 3; Star Wars Night featuring a Jersey Auction and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, May 4; and Cinco de Mayo Celebration on Sunday, May 5.

