RHP Sam RHP Sam McWilliams Activated; RHP Blake Bivens Transferred to Extended Spring Training

April 16, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release





MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Tampa Bay Rays announced on Tuesday that RHP Sam McWilliams has been activated.

McWilliams, 23, who was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the Rule 5 Draft this offseason, was returned to the Rays after he did not make Kansas City's 25-man roster out of Spring Training. The former Arizona Diamondbacks farmhand went 6-7 with a 5.02 ERA in 15 starts and four relief appearances for the Biscuits in 2018.

The Rays also announced on Tuesday that RHP Blake Bivens has been transferred to Extended Spring Training. Bivens was 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA in three relief appearances for the Biscuits so far in 2019.

The Biscuits active roster is currently at 25.

SUMMARY

ADD: RHP Sam McWilliams

DELETE: RHP Blake Bivens

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.