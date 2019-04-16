RHP Sam RHP Sam McWilliams Activated; RHP Blake Bivens Transferred to Extended Spring Training
April 16, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Tampa Bay Rays announced on Tuesday that RHP Sam McWilliams has been activated.
McWilliams, 23, who was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the Rule 5 Draft this offseason, was returned to the Rays after he did not make Kansas City's 25-man roster out of Spring Training. The former Arizona Diamondbacks farmhand went 6-7 with a 5.02 ERA in 15 starts and four relief appearances for the Biscuits in 2018.
The Rays also announced on Tuesday that RHP Blake Bivens has been transferred to Extended Spring Training. Bivens was 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA in three relief appearances for the Biscuits so far in 2019.
The Biscuits active roster is currently at 25.
SUMMARY
ADD: RHP Sam McWilliams
DELETE: RHP Blake Bivens
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from April 16, 2019
- RHP Sam RHP Sam McWilliams Activated; RHP Blake Bivens Transferred to Extended Spring Training - Montgomery Biscuits
- Flores' Gold Glove Presentation Set for April 23 - Birmingham Barons
- Twine Home Run Not Enough in 3-1 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Barons Benefit from Jacksonville Mistakes in Win - Birmingham Barons
- Generals Gameday: April 16 at Tennessee - Jackson Generals
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, April 16 vs. Birmingham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Braves Defeat Lookouts, 13-4 - Chattanooga Lookouts
- M-Braves Smash Lookouts in Series Opener - Mississippi Braves
- Shuckers Fall Short of Comeback in Series Opener with Pensacola - Biloxi Shuckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montgomery Biscuits Stories
- RHP Sam RHP Sam McWilliams Activated; RHP Blake Bivens Transferred to Extended Spring Training
- Four-Run First Carries Biscuits to 6-2 Win
- RHP Trevor Charpie Released; C David Rodriguez Activated from 7-Day IL
- Gray Lifts Biscuits over Shuckers, 5-3
- IF/OF Miles Mastrobuoni Placed on Temporary Inactive List; RHP Curtis Taylor Activated from 7-Day IL