M-Braves Win Second Straight over Lookouts

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Mississippi Braves (5-5) collected six doubles, including a pair from Daniel Lockhart on Tuesday and won their second straight over the Chattanooga Lookouts, 5-3 at AT&T Field. The Braves put 11 hits on the board and have tallied 24 through the first two games of the series.

23-year-old Tucker Davidson made his second start and became the first starter to get through the fifth inning. M-Braves starters have combined 1.23 ERA, but have been limited by pitch counts. The Braves' 19th round selection in 2016 went 5.0 innings and scattered five hits, giving up just one earned run while walking one and striking out seven.

Davidson and the M-Braves fell behind 1-0 in the third inning as Reds' No. 3 prospect Taylor Trammell doubled to right-center bringing home Narciso Crook. A relay started by Cristian Pache in center cut down Trammell at third to end in the inning.

Ibandel Isabel started the fourth inning for Chattanooga (4-6) with a double and moved to third on a groundout. An error by Braves' second baseman Alejandro Salazar allowed Isabel to score the Lookouts led 2-0.

Mississippi's bats broke out in the fifth inning and it began with three straight hits. Jonathan Morales notched his fourth double of the year and then moved to third on a single from Connor Lien. Lockhart lined a double to the gap in right-center scoring Morales and Lien to tie the game at 2-2. Lien used a great slide to avoid the tag from Chattanooga catcher Cassidy Brown.

With two outs, Cristian Pache smashed a double down the left field line to bring home Lockhart and the Braves led 3-2. The double was Pache's fifth on the season and extended his hitting streak to seven games.

Jonathan Aro (W, 1-0) relieved Davidson and gave up a solo homer to Isabel in the sixth inning, tying the game back up a 3-3. The run forced Davidson to settle for a no-decision.

The Braves responded again and took the lead back in the seventh. Lockhart cracked his second double of the night to open the inning and then scored on a three-base error off the bat of Pache. The 106 mph ground ball got through third baseman Gavin Lavalley's legs and was scored an error. Luis Valenzuela brought in Pache with a double to right-center and extended the lead to 5-3. Valenzuela followed his two-homer game on Monday with a 2-for-5 night on Tuesday.

Josh Graham took over on the mound in the seventh and the former Oregon Duck pitched 2.0 scoreless innings, striking out two to preserve the lead. Jason Creasy S, 1), selected by the Braves in the Rule 5 draft in December from Arizona, earned his first save by dealing a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Drew Waters ended the night with his team-leading fifth multi-hit game and upped his on-base streak to eight games after going 2-for-5 at the plate. Andy Wilkins also added a multi-hit game by finishing 2-for-4.

The M-Braves will go for a third-straight win over Chattanooga on Wednesday night at AT&T Field. RHP Ian Anderson is set to make his third start and will be opposed by Chattanooga RHP Tejay Antone.. First pitch is set for 6:15 pm CT with coverage beginning at 6:00 pm on 103.9 FM and the TuneIn Radio app.

The M-Braves will return to Trustmark Park for a five-game homestand, April 20-24 against the Montgomery Biscuits. For tickets visit mississippibraves.com/tickets or call 888-BRAVES4!

The Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Since the inaugural 2005 season, 139 M-Braves have gone on to Major League Baseball. The M-Braves have made postseason play four times and went on to win the Southern League Championship in 2008. Stop by Trustmark Park or call 888-BRAVES4 Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. For the latest news and updates, visit mississippibraves.com or connect with @mbraves on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

