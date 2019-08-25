Tulsa Takes Sunday Finale

TULSA, OK - A three-run first inning and a strong start from JoJo Gray led the Drillers to a 6-2 victory and a series win Sunday afternoon before a crowd of 5,040 at ONEOK Field.

The setback forced the Hooks to settle for a 3-3 road trip.

Corpus Christi starter Chad Donato faced seven in the opening frame. Drew Avans belted a lead-off home run and a two-out RBI single off the bat of Errol Robinson capped the rally.

After working a 1-2-3 second, Donato permitted an unearned run in the third before the Drillers posted a pair in the fifth.

Both Hooks runs came courtesy of swings by Bryan De La Cruz. J.J. Matijevic opened the fourth with a double to right field. Matijevic stole third and then scampered home on a De La Cruz single through the right side.

Gray picked up his second Double-A win, working five innings of one-run ball. He struck out nine and walked two.

In the sixth, Corpus Christi loaded the bases against Jordan Sheffield. De La Cruz capitalized with a sac fly to center field, but Sheffield dispatched the next two hitters to escape further damage.

Ryan Moseley and Michael Boyle spun three scoreless innings to finish the game. Matijevic stole two bases on the afternoon and matched his season best with three hits.

Brett Conine, making his third Double-A appearance, kept the Drillers off the scoreboard from the sixth through the eighth.

The Hooks return to Whataburger Field for an eight-game homestand to close out the season. Monday is Dollar Day at Whataburger Field, presented by Mrs Baird's. First pitch is 6:15 as Brandon Bailey draws Arkansas right-hander Justin Dunn.

