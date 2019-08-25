Drillers Win, Get Closer to Playoffs

TULSA - The Tulsa Drillers entered Sunday afternoon's regular season finale at ONEOK Field looking to take a series victory from the Corpus Christi Hooks. Thanks to strong pitching and five different Drillers knocking in runs, they did just that, taking a 6-2 victory from the Hooks. The Drillers ended the 2019 regular season with a 43-27 record at ONEOK Field.

The victory ensures that the Drillers will enter their final road trip of the season in sole-possession of first place in the Texas League North Division. More importantly, the Springfield Cardinals were defeated Sunday, reducing the Drillers magic number to clinch a playoff spot to just one.

The Drillers got off to a quick start in Sunday's victory. After a scoreless top half of the first inning, Drillers leadoff hitter Drew Avans opened the scoring with a deep fly ball into the bullpen in right field, his sixth homer of the season, to give Tulsa the lead.

Following the homer, Jeter Downs singled and Connor Wong doubled to put runners at second and third. Cody Thomas knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly before Errol Robinson capped the opening frame with a run-scoring single, giving the Drillers a 3-0 lead.

Tulsa added to its lead in the third. With a runner at third, Hooks starting pitcher Chad Donato uncorked a wild pitch to give the Drillers their fourth run.

Bryan De La Cruz singled in the fourth to plate a run for Corpus Christi, but Tulsa came right back with two more runs an inning later. After Jordan Procyshen and Avans drew back-to-back walks to start the inning, Downs lined a double to left field to score a run. Chris Parmelee followed by lining a drive off the left field wall, to plate another run that extended the Drillers lead to 6-1.

JoJo Gray got the nod on the mound for the Drillers and once again turned in a very solid start. Gray was missing bats all afternoon, striking out nine over his five innings of work. The Dodgers fifth-best prospect allowed only one run and picked up his 3rd Double-A win of the year and his 11th overall.

Jordan Sheffield relieved Gray in the top of the sixth, and immediately worked himself into trouble. After two walks and a single loaded the bases, De La Cruz knocked in the second Hooks run with a sacrifice fly. Sheffield worked out of the jam, getting a fly out and groundout to end the inning and limit the damage to a single run.

Michael Boyle was called upon from the Tulsa bullpen to get the final three outs, and the lefthander struck out the side to preserve the victory.

*Wong had his second consecutive three-hit game, extending his hitting streak to nine straight games. During that stretch, he has five multi-hit games and is hitting .471 (16-34).

*Backup catcher Procyshen threw out two attempted base stealers and has now caught nine runners stealing this season.

*Ryan Moseley turned in another strong outing out of the Drillers bullpen. He allowed one base hit and struck out a pair over two scoreless innings.

*The Drillers finished the regular season with a total home paid attendance of 374,501 fans at ONEOK Field, the sixth highest in the history of Tulsa Professional Baseball.

UP NEXT: Tulsa at Amarillo, Monday, August 26 at Hodgetown in Amarillo, TX. LHP Leo Crawford (1-0, 2.05 ERA) vs. RHP Jesse Scholtens (5-6, 5.37 ERA).

