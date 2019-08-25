Riders Set Single-Weekend Attendance Record

FRISCO, Texas - The RoughRiders capped another outstanding season in Frisco by setting the single-weekend attendance record at Dr Pepper Ballpark this Friday-Sunday, welcoming 32,184 fans for the final three home games of the regular season.

This weekend's crowd broke the record of 32,180, set May 20-22, 2016. The 2019 record-setting weekend was highlighted by a crowd of 11,852 on Saturday, which ranked seventh on the Riders' all-time attendance list.

"Setting the all-time record on the final weekend of the season as everyone's focus shifts to school, football and fall activities speaks to the incredible baseball fans throughout North Texas," said Team President and General Manager Andy Milovich.

The weekend record serves as an exclamation point on a RoughRiders season that also included the second-largest crowd in franchise history with 12,023 on June 2. The 2019 achievements mean that each of the top 12 attendance figures in franchise history and 17 of the top 20 have come under Chuck Greenberg's ownership tenure that began at the end of the 2014 season.

"The RoughRiders have been one of Minor League Baseball's great success stories since their inaugural 2003 season," Milovich said. "The investments in Dr Pepper Ballpark, the Riders staff and fan experience made under Chuck Greenberg's leadership in cooperation with the City of Frisco have created the greatest family experience in the Metroplex. We look forward to building on this legacy in the years to come".

The RoughRiders finished the regular season averaging 6,802 fans per game and are on pace to lead all of Double-A in attendance for the 15th consecutive year.

Details on the 2020 season, including the schedule and ticket information, will be unveiled soon. For more information, visit RidersBaseball.com.

