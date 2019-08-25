Soddies Pitch Past Travs to Wrap up Road Schedule

North Little Rock, Arkansas - Following a shutout win on Saturday night, the Sod Poodles continued their stellar work on the mound in Sunday's action, cruising past the Arkansas Travelers 5-2 in the rubber game of a three-game series.

Amarillo's win came in the final road game of the 2019 regular season and finished a six-game road trip. The Sod Poodles will complete the regular season schedule with an eight-game homestand beginning Monday night at HODGETOWN.

On Sunday, righty Ronald Bolaños fired six scoreless innings while striking out eight batters. He allowed just four hits while earning his eighth victory of the season.

Amarillo jumped ahead against Arkansas starter Ricardo Sanchez in the second. Owen Miller singled and Luis Torrens doubled to start the frame, while Miller later scored on a passed ball to give the Soddies a 1-0 lead.

That was followed with Kyle Overstreet's RBI double and A.J. Kennedy's RBI single. Amarillo led 3-0.

In the fourth, Ivan Castillo led off the inning with a towering solo home run to left field. Castillo's blast went an estimated 425 feet and gave the Sod Poodles a 4-0 edge. Torrens collected an RBI single later in the frame to make it 5-0.

After righty Nick Kuzia allowed two runs from Amarillo's bullpen in the seventh, fellow right-hander Dauris Valdez came on and ended the inning with a strikeout. Valdez returned for the eighth and hurled a scoreless frame.

In the ninth, righty David Bednar entered and tossed a scoreless ninth inning to secure his 14th save of the season. It was his second in as many days.

Bednar, who has a 2.06 ERA since the start of June in 35 innings of work, has now collected 12 straight scoreless appearances.

The Sod Poodles return home for the start of a four-game series against the Tulsa Drillers on Monday in downtown Amarillo. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

NOTES

Bednar's Brilliance: Amarillo reliever David Bednar has now collected 12 straight scoreless outings with his save Sunday at Arkansas.

Since the start of June, he has a 2.06 ERA in 26 appearances (35 innings) while striking out 50 batters in that span.

Looking for #70: The Sod Poodles' next win will be their 70th overall of the season, which will guarantee a winning overall record in the club's inaugural campaign.

Road Show Over: The Sod Poodles played their final road game of the 2019 regular season with Sunday's win at Arkansas. The team finishes the regular season schedule with an 8-game homestand starting Monday.

Amarillo is guaranteed at least one more road trip in the Texas League Division Series.

