Cardinals Close Road Schedule with Sunday Defeat in Midland
August 25, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
MIDLAND, Tx. -- In their final road game of the 2019 Regular Season, the Springfield Cardinals (28-34, 58-74) fell, 7-2, to the Midland RockHounds (33-29, 67-64). The Cardinals come home for the final homestand of the season from Monday, August 26 - Monday, September 2.
DECISIONS:
W: RHP Kyle Friedrichs (6-7)
L: RHP Tommy Parsons (4-6)
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:
-After the RockHounds took a 1-0 lead in the first with an RBI single from SS Edwin Diaz, the Cardinals countered in the second with an RBI sac fly from C Brian O'Keefe to score RF Johan Mieses and tie it early at 1-1.
-Midland RF Greg Deichmann lifted the RockHounds right back in front, 2-1, with a leadoff solo shot in the bottom of the second.
-The RockHounds powered two more out in the third with back-to-back blasts from 2B Nate Mondou (two-run) and SS Edwin Diaz (solo) to make it 5-1.
-An RBI double from 1B Dan Gamache in the bottom of the fourth added to the Midland lead, increasing it to 6-1.
-After a RockHound run in the eighth made it 7-1, RF Johan Mieses belted a solo home run in the ninth to account for the eventual final of 7-2 in the Midland win.
NOTABLES:
-RF Johan Mieses went 2x4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs. He has five home runs in his last 11 games, increasing his season total to 15 in Double-A and 21 homers overall.
-DH Elehuris Montero went 2x4 with two singles.
-3B Juan Yepez collected a double and has nabbed an extra-base hit in four of his last five games (two homers, two doubles).
WHAT'S ON DECK:
-The Cardinals return home for the final homestand of the 2019 Regular Season from Monday, August 26 - Monday, September 2. Check out all the upcoming fun and get your tickets today at SpringfieldCardinals.com/promotions.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from August 25, 2019
- Cardinals Close Road Schedule with Sunday Defeat in Midland - Springfield Cardinals
- Tulsa Takes Sunday Finale - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Tulsa Takes Sunday Finale - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Drillers Win, Get Closer to Playoffs - Tulsa Drillers
- 'Hounds Top Cardinals, 6-1 - Springfield Cardinals
- Tulsa Walks off with Extra-Inning Triumph - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Howard, Calabuig Lead Hounds to Fourth Straight Win - Midland RockHounds
- Drillers Stage Comeback to Top Hooks - Tulsa Drillers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.