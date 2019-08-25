Leblanc Stars in Final Home Game of 2019
August 25, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas (Aug. 25, 2019) - Charles Leblanc had a home run and all three RBIs for the RoughRiders, who lost 5-3 to Northwest Arkansas Sunday in their final home game of 2019.
SYNOPSIS
* Leblanc's homer was a solo shot off rehabber Danny Duffy in the second.
* He added a two-run single in the sixth to bring the Riders within a run at 4-3.
* Reliever CD Pelham escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and Demarcus Evans tossed a perfect ninth with two strikeouts.
KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Charles Leblanc: 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI
* Michael De Leon: 2-for-3, R
* Demarcus Evans: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
NEWS AND NOTES
* The Riders set a single-weekend attendance record by drawing 32,184 fans for their final three home games of the season.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders at Springfield, Monday, 6:30 pm
RHP Tyler Phillips (6-9, 5.11) vs. LHP Evan Kruczynski (3-8, 5.64)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
