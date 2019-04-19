Tulsa Rallies Behind Three Homers

Tulsa, OK-Three homeruns keyed a Tulsa comeback and the Drillers defeated the Arkansas Travelers, 7-5 on Friday night. Arkansas led 4-0 in the middle of the third inning and had knocked the Tulsa starter Mitchell White out of the game in the second inning. Darren McCaughan breezed through the first two innings but then saw Tulsa score three times in the third before Cristian Santana tied it with a solo shot in the fourth. An inning later after a leadoff walk, Logan Landon blasted a two-run shot to give Tulsa the lead. The Travs offense was stunted by a pair of Driller lefties as Adam McCreery and Michael Boyle held them scoreless on just one hit from the fourth through eighth innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Aaron Knapp blasted a leadoff homer for Arkansas. Then an inning later, produced a two-run single.

* Arkansas had a runner at second with no outs in the seventh but failed to score. Then Tulsa added a run in the bottom of that inning after having no one on with two out.

Notable Travs Performances

CF Aaron Knapp: 3-5, run, HR, 3 RBI

2B Jordan Cowan : 2-4, run, RBI

SS Donnie Walton : 3-4, run, HR, RBI

News and Notes

* Tulsa's run in the seventh inning brought the scoreless streak for the Travs bullpen to a close at 20.1 innings.

* Relievers Parker Markel and Aaron Northcraft were promoted to Triple-A Tacoma. Joining the Travs from Tacoma are right-hand pitchers Nabil Crismatt and Dan Altavilla .

Up Next

The rubber match of the series is set for Saturday night at 7:05. Righty Justin Dunn (1-0, 1.88) is scheduled for Arkansas with former Trav Justin DeFratus (0-1, 9.00) slated for Tulsa. The game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

