Pence Hooks Jersey Giveaway Highlights Upcoming Homestand

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks kick off an eight-game homestand against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and the Tulsa Drillers from Monday, April 22 through Monday, April 29. The season-long set features a Hooks Legends Hunter Pence jersey giveaway, a fireworks display and Bark in the Park day at Whataburger Field.

The Naturals, Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, make their first trip of the season to South Texas to begin a four-game series on Monday, April 22. Start the week with Dollar Day presented by Mrs. Baird's and pick up $1 hot dogs and sodas.

The Drillers, Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, start a weekend wrap-around series on Friday, April 26. After a postgame Bud Light Friday Fireworks show, get to the gates early Saturday, April 27 for a can't-miss giveaway as the first 2,000 fans through the gates at Whataburger Field will receive a Hunter Pence commemorative Hooks jersey, courtesy of CITGO.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Monday, April 22 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals: 6:15 p.m. (gates open 5:15 p.m.)

Dollar Day presented by Mrs. Baird's ($1 hot dogs, sodas, and prize wheel spins)

Media Partner: 106.5 The Shark Tuesday, April 23 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals: 6:15 p.m. (gates open 5:15 p.m.)

Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 (Four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for $40)

Half-Price Group Night

Media Partner: SportsRadio Corpus Christi (1230 AM, 95.1 FM, 96.1 FM) Wednesday, April 24 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals: 6:15 p.m. (gates open 5:15 p.m.)

Whataburger Family Day (Buy one ticket, get one kid's ticket free)

First Responders Night

Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX-FM Thursday, April 25 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals: 6:15 p.m. (gates open 5:15 p.m.)

Thirsty Thursday & College Night ($3 beer, discounted soda, and $5 berm ticket for students with valid ID)

Educator Appreciation Night

Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & The Wild 105.5 Friday, April 26 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 7:15 p.m. (gates open 6:15 p.m.)

Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

Texas Lottery Lucky Dance-Off

Scrubs Appreciation Night

Media Partners: K99, KIII-TV3 Saturday, April 27 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 7:15 p.m. (gates open 6:15 p.m.)

The first 2,000 fans through the gates receive a Hooks Legends Hunter Pence commemorative jersey, courtesy of CITGO. Sunday, April 28 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 2:15 p.m. (gates open 1:15 p.m.)

Bark in the Park (Bring your pooch to Whataburger Field! Dogs get in free with a paid owner. Dogs allowed only in general admission Berm areas).

Every Sunday, your Hooks take the field as the Corpus Christi Raspas, part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión! Enjoy raspas on the concourse near Section 116.

H-E-B Kids Day (kids run the bases postgame)

Military Salute Sunday presented by T-Mobile (half-price reserved tickets for active duty military and veterans with a valid ID, limit 2 tickets per member)

Media Partners: KSAB, KUNO, Telemundo Monday, April 29 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 6:15 p.m. (gates open 5:15 p.m.)

Dollar Day presented by Mrs. Baird's ($1 hot dogs, sodas, and prize wheel spins)

Media Partner: 106.5 The Shark

