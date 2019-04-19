Sod Poodles Create Late Inning Drama, Fall 8-7 to Hooks

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles attempted a ninth-inning comeback but eventually fell one run short to the Corpus Christi Hooks by a final score of 8-7. Edward Olivares lead the way offensively as he went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI. The Sod Poodles will look to bounce back Saturday night as they look for their second series win of the season.

The Sod Poodles struck early Friday night at HODGETOWN when Olivares hit a two-run home run off the scoreboard in the first inning to give Amarillo the 2-0 advantage.

In the top of the second, Corpus Christi answered right back when they bashed two home runs of their own to take the 3-2 lead. The first home run came off the bat of Granden Goetzman which was of the solo variety. The second home run of the inning was a two-run home run to left field courtesy of the Hooks shortstop Anibal Sierra.

Amarillo tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the third to retake the lead at 4-3. The first run came via a soft line drive to right field from the bat of Hudson Potts which allowed Olivares to score. Then, with the bases loaded, Jorge Ona walked allowing Owen Miller to score.

In the top of the fourth inning, Corpus Christi pushed one run across when J.J. Matijevic advanced home by virtue of a Pedro Avila wild pitch which tied the contest up at four runs apiece. Then, in the fifth inning, the Hooks tallied two more runs when Chas McCormick belted a two-run home run to right field to give Corpus Christi the 6-2 edge.

Sod Poodles right-hander Lake Bachar came out of the Amarillo bullpen with one out remaining in the fourth inning and finished the ballgame for the Sod Poodles. Bachar kept the Hooks bats quiet up until the top of the ninth when Corpus Christi scored two runs by the means of a two-RBI double from Abraham Toro to extend the Corpus Christi lead to 8-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Sod Poodles created some drama with a pair of RBI doubles from Rodrigo Orozco and Olivares, but the momentum wouldn't last long enough as Brad Zunica would fly out in foul territory with two outs and strand the tying run on third base to make it a final score of 8-7.

Amarillo and Corpus Christi will wrap up their three-game series Saturday night at HODGETOWN. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. when the Sod Poodles right-hander Reggie Lawson goes up against fellow right-hander Gabriel Valdez for the Hooks. Gates are scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m.

NOTES

Welcome to Amarillo: In Rodrigo Orozco's first two games with the Amarillo Sod Poodles, he is batting .444 with a home run, five RBI, and four runs.

Struggle Bus: The Sod Poodles fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks Friday night by the final score of 8-7. In Amarillo's last five games, they hold a record of 1-4 and in their last ten games a record of 4-5. The Sod Poodles were swept in three games by the Midland RockHounds the last series and have dropped game two of their three-game series with the Hooks.

Got Heem: The Sod Poodles picked off two Corpus Christi baserunners Friday night. The first came when pitcher Pedro Avila caught Chas McCormick napping at first base in the third inning. Then in the seventh inning catcher, Webster Rivas backdoored Abraham Toro at first base.

Out of The Pen: Lake Bachar made his first relief appearance of the 2019 season Friday night. Bachar normally a starter went four and one-third innings allowing two earned runs on five hits and struck out six Hooks batters.

Avila's Outing: Pedro Avila pitched four and two-thirds innings Friday night in his second Texas league start of the season, and his first start since his Major League debut on April 11 with the San Diego Padres. Avila allowed six earned runs on eight hits while striking out five Corpus Christi batters. Avila's record fell to 0-1 after Friday night's appearance.

Amarillo Bombers: The Sod Poodles have slugged 23 home runs this season in 16 games which leads the Texas League. The Tulsa Drillers are one home run behind the Sod Poodles with 22 home runs. Buddy Reed has collected six home runs for Amarillo, followed by Brad Zunica with five big flies, Jorge Ona and Edward Olivares each have three homers, Owen Miller has belted two homers, and Hudson Potts with one long ball for the Sod Poodles.

Who's the New Guy: Twenty-four-year-old Rodrigo Orozco made his first start with the San Diego Padres organization Thursday night with the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Orozco went 2-for-5 which included a two-run home run and three RBI. Orozco was acquired by the Padres on April 2, when they traded outfielder Socrates Brito to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Orozco.

Movin'On Up: After batting .273 with nine hits, two home runs, six walks, and four RBI in just ten games with the Sod Poodles, Peter Van Gansen was promoted to Triple-A El Paso Thursday afternoon. This is Van Gansen's second stint in Triple-A the other was in 2017 when Van Gansen played 21 games with El Paso.

Tomorrow's Preview: The final game of this three-game series will continue Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The visiting Corpus Christi Hooks will call upon right-hander Gabriel Valdez and for the Sod Poodles, Reggie Lawson will receive the nod from manager Phillip Wellman.

