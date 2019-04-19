Naturals Cling to 6-5 Win in Opener in Springdale

April 19, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGDALE, Ark. -- The Springfield Cardinals (5-10) scored one run in a bases-loaded comeback attempt in the top of the 9th, but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (6-9) escaped with a 6-5 win in the series opener at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday night.

DECISIONS:

W: LHP Emilio Ogando (1-0)

L: LHP Austin Warner (0-2)

S: RHP Grant Gavin (1)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-The Cardinals capitalized on four early errors to score four unearned runs in the 2nd and 3rd frames for an early 4-0 lead.

-The Naturals rallied back with five runs in the bottom of the fourth, including a game-tying three-run triple from SS Taylor Featherston and a go-ahead RBI double by LF Kort Peterson.

-Consecutive triples by Featherston and Peterson in the 6th added an insurance run for the 6-4 lead for the Naturals.

-With two outs in the 9th, back-to-back base hits by RF Scott Hurst and LF Shane Billings kept the game alive. 2B Irving Lopez worked a walk, followed by an RBI free pass from CF Dylan Carlson. RHP Grant Gavin, though, came in and dealt a game-saving strikeout to close it for the Naturals.

NOTABLES:

-CF Dylan Carlson went 1x4 with two RBIs.

-LHP Austin Warner started the game with 3.1 no-hit innings before the Naturals rallied in the 4th.

-RF Scott Hurst extended a three-game hitting streak with a single and has been on base in nine of his last 10 games.

-The Naturals set a single-game team record with three triples in the game (two by SS Taylor Featherston, one by LF Kort Peterson).

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals take on the Naturals on Friday at 7:05pm on Jock 98.7FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com. Tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.

-The Cardinals return home on Monday, April 22 to start an eight-game homestand. Monday is National Jelly Bean Day with each fan that night receiving two free jelly beans in the tiniest giveaway in Hammons Field history. First Pitch is 6:30pm, gates open at 5:30pm.

