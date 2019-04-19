Cardinals Teacher Night Ticket Packages Now Available

April 19, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals and IPA Educational Supply are excited to once again present the IPA Educational Supply Teacher Night T-Shirt and Ticket Package.

Teacher Night will be held on Friday, May 31 during the 7:10pm game at Hammons Field against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

This game also features Fans-on-Field Fireworks with 20th Anniversary of 1999 Songs!

Teacher Night tickets can be purchased in the ticketing link below or by calling 417-863-2143.

The Teacher Night T-Shirt and Ticket Package starts at just $15 and includes:

- One Seat to the Friday, May 31 game vs. the Naturals

- One Cardinals/Teacher Themed T-Shirt (S-XXXL available)

Fans must order their package by Thursday, May 16 to ensure their t-shirt size. Sizes range from Adult Small - Adult XXXL (XXL-XXXL ticket packs cost $17). T-Shirts may not be ordered separately. Add-on tickets to your package are only $9.

Gates open at 6:10pm on Friday, May 31.

There are a limited number of Teacher Night Packages available, so order yours today by clicking the link below or calling (417) 863-2143.

Coming up at Hammons Field!

Monday, April 22, 6:30pm - Inaugural Game vs. the Amarillo Sod Poodles / National Jelly Bean Day

Tuesday, April 23, 6:30pm - Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day

Wednesday, April 24, 11:10am - Day Baseball!

Thursday, April 25, 7:10pm - Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night / Pre-Game On-Field Happy Hour / College Night

Friday, April 26, 7:10pm - Fans-On-Field Fireworks and 90s Swing Dance Party / Fauxback Specialty Jersey Auction to benefit Isabel's House

Saturday, April 27, 6:10pm - Saturday Night Baseball!

Sunday, April 28, 4:10pm - Central Bank of the Ozarks Green Corduroy Cap Giveaway (2,000) / Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday / Kids Run the Bases

Monday, April 29, 11:10am - Day Baseball!

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.