Sanchez Guides Riders to Walk-Off Win
April 19, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - A walk-off single from Tony Sanchez capped a ninth-inning comeback for the Riders, who rallied to beat Midland 4-3 Friday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark.
SYNOPSIS
* The Riders scored twice in the ninth to erase a 3-2 deficit. Andretty Cordero singled home the tying run before Sanchez produced the knockout blow.
* Preston Beck clubbed a solo homer in the sixth - his team-leading fifth of the year - to make it a 3-2 game in the sixth.
* Three Riders pitchers combined to allow just one run on two hits in the final six innings to keep Midland from expanding its lead.
NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Tony Sanchez: 2-for-4, RBI
* Preston Beck: 1-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R
* Joe Palumbo: 6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
NEWS AND NOTES
* Friday's walk-off win was the first of the year for the Riders, who collected six such victories in 2018.
* Sanchez extended his hitting streak to 11 games. His streak is the longest by a Riders hitter since Scott Heineman collected a 12-game surge in August 2017.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders vs. Midland, Saturday, 7:05 pm
RHP Edgar Arredondo (1-1, 3.97) vs. RHP Brian Howard (2-0, 0.56)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from April 19, 2019
- Sod Poodles Create Late Inning Drama, Fall 8-7 to Hooks - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Sanchez Guides Riders to Walk-Off Win - Frisco RoughRiders
- Tulsa Rallies Behind Three Homers - Arkansas Travelers
- Drillers Erase 4-Run Deficit to Defeat Arkansas - Tulsa Drillers
- Greene, Naturals Shutout Cardinals - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- RockHounds Rally for Fifth Straight Win - Midland RockHounds
- Cardinals Teacher Night Ticket Packages Now Available - Springfield Cardinals
- Pence Hooks Jersey Giveaway Highlights Upcoming Homestand - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Naturals Cling to 6-5 Win in Opener in Springdale - Springfield Cardinals
- Sod Poodles Roar Back in Opener - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Three Homer Inning Blasts Travs to Win - Arkansas Travelers
- Martinez Leads Punchout Party in Narrow Defeat - Frisco RoughRiders
- Naturals Secure Series Opening Win - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.