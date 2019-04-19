Sanchez Guides Riders to Walk-Off Win

April 19, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - A walk-off single from Tony Sanchez capped a ninth-inning comeback for the Riders, who rallied to beat Midland 4-3 Friday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

SYNOPSIS

* The Riders scored twice in the ninth to erase a 3-2 deficit. Andretty Cordero singled home the tying run before Sanchez produced the knockout blow.

* Preston Beck clubbed a solo homer in the sixth - his team-leading fifth of the year - to make it a 3-2 game in the sixth.

* Three Riders pitchers combined to allow just one run on two hits in the final six innings to keep Midland from expanding its lead.

NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Tony Sanchez: 2-for-4, RBI

* Preston Beck: 1-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R

* Joe Palumbo: 6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

NEWS AND NOTES

* Friday's walk-off win was the first of the year for the Riders, who collected six such victories in 2018.

* Sanchez extended his hitting streak to 11 games. His streak is the longest by a Riders hitter since Scott Heineman collected a 12-game surge in August 2017.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Midland, Saturday, 7:05 pm

RHP Edgar Arredondo (1-1, 3.97) vs. RHP Brian Howard (2-0, 0.56)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.