Tulsa Oilers Host Sioux Falls Storm

June 14, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, return home to face the Sioux Falls Storm in a very important game regarding their playoff hopes.

LAST TIME OUT Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, held a lead the entire game until the final second and fall 45-42 to Jacksonville. The Oilers scored the first two touchdowns of the game via Joshua Crockett and Alexis Rosario to take a 14-0 lead. The Oilers would make it 21-6 after a rushing score by Jarrod Ware Jr. The first half would conclude 28-18 following a rushing score for QB Andre Sale for Tulsa. The Oilers would find a 17-point lead making it 35-18 thanks to Jonathan Nance and his touchdown catch. Jacksonville would keep it close, when Crockett would pick up his second receiving score of the game making it 42-32 late in the game. Jacksonville would win on a run play by Tyler King with one second left in the game catching the upset over Tulsa 45-42.

FOCUS AHEAD No major adjustments have been made to the roster coming into Saturday's game. The Oilers seek an end to what is a six-game losing streak in what is a scenario where they are still in a playoff race, but needing excellence in their final stretch. Running the football effectively has been an issue for Tulsa and it cost them valuable points in the red zone last weekend. You can anticipate this being an area of the Oilers game that they will look to improve on this week against the Storm as the very talented Jarrod Ware Jr. is an elite talent once given the proper space to make plays. The Oilers are in a position where the numbers don't show a team that would typically be 3-8 on the season. Tulsa averages 18.9 points in the first half while averaging giving up 21.5 in the opening two quarters, the second half the Oilers average 20.2 points for and the exact same 21.5 against, so in a way averaging just losing by 4 points, which is barely one possession. Tulsa will be seeking to earn their second home win of the season and third all-time. The crowd for this game is well anticipated as having a possibility of being one of the largest if not the largest not only in Oilers history but IFL history. This will be a great opportunity to break back into the win column in front of an eager fan base seeking something to get behind in the later portion of the 2024 season. Tulsa did a tremendous job of sharing the scoring responsibility last weekend against Jacksonville despite the loss. Making sure that each skill player can build some momentum this time as well will be important, as Andre Sale came off of one of his best games ever as an Oiler on the road against the Sharks.

HOW TO "RAIN DOWN" ON THE STORM The Sioux Falls Storm were sickened by their loss to Tulsa at home inside Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, when the Oilers came away with a 56-40 victory in dominant fashion. Alexis Rosario stood out in that game back on April 14, with four receiving touchdowns, which is still an Oilers record for most in one game. The Storm are behind the Oilers in the standings but not for long if Tulsa can not take care of business. In order to make playoffs, this is essentially a must win game, there is no more room for error and the locker room knows that. Turnovers have been a story line in this head to head series over the past two years, possibly the first team to blink in the turnover department will see drastic consequences especially if the Storm have to deal with a massive crowd. Tulsa seems to be finding more and more success on kick returns now that Joshua Crockett is back, forcing teams to kick to Jonathan Nance who is an excellent return man. Limiting penalties on kickoffs may be a piece to the puzzle to get that extra score the Oilers need.

Tulsa will return home to the BOK Center for Saturday, June 15 at 7:05 p.m. CT against the Sioux Falls Storm. The first 1000 fans 13 years and up will receive an Adult Jersey with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. CT.

