Green Bay Extends Winning Streak to Five Games, Defeating the Pirates 36-33

June 14, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







GREEN BAY, Wisc. -- The Green Bay Blizzard and Massachusetts Pirates kicked off a Saturday full of IFL action with an Eastern Conference showdown at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA. In a game touted as one of the top matchups of the week, these Eastern Conference powers did not disappoint.

Massachusetts standout quarterback Alejandro Bennifield was a late scratch on Saturday afternoon, but backup Conner Degenhardt wasted no time, driving the Pirates down the field on their first possession and connecting with wide receiver Isaac Zico for an early 7-0 lead. Green Bay's first drive stalled out but ended in points as Kicker Andrew Mevis nailed a 21-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 7-3. On the Pirates' next drive, Blizzard defensive back Ravarius Rivers would come down with his first of two interceptions on the day at the Green Bay one-yard line. On the very next play, deep in their own territory, Green Bay would surrender a safety to increase the Massachusetts lead to 9-3.

Green Bay's next drive would close out the first quarter and produce no points to start the second, as a 33-yard attempt by Mevis was no good. Massachusetts extended their lead to 15-3 on a Jimmie Robinson rushing touchdown. The silver lining, in a game where points were at a premium, was a blocked PAT by Blizzard defensive lineman Darren Brown. Wide receiver Andre Williams rejuvenated the Blizzard by returning the ensuing kickoff for a 53-yard touchdown, narrowing the gap to 15-10. Rivers gave the ball right back to Green Bay's offense on the next drive, robbing Degenhardt for a second time. Eight plays later, a Max Meylor-to-Harry Ballard touchdown pass gave Green Bay their first lead of the game, 17-15. The Pirates put themselves in field goal range right before the half, but Rivers blocked a 39-yard attempt to give the Blizzard momentum with possession of the ball to start the third quarter.

The Blizzard appeared to be in the driver's seat when running back EJ Burgess Jr. plunged into the end zone for a three-yard score to start the second half and extend the Green Bay lead to 23-15. However, Massachusetts made adjustments at halftime, including utilizing quarterback Quincy Patterson in short-yardage red-zone situations. After a penalty and challenge-riddled drive, Patterson brought the Pirates to within two with a rushing score. The Blizzard defense did a good job keeping vital points off the board, preventing Massachusetts from converting a two-point try. Green Bay would miss another field goal on their next possession, which the Pirates took advantage of by taking a 27-23 lead when Patterson found paydirt for a second time.

Meylor and Ballard would connect again early in the fourth quarter to give the Blizzard a 30-27 advantage. Massachusetts countered with a long screen pass to running back Jimmie Robinson that set up Quincy Patterson for his third rushing touchdown of the day, putting the Pirates ahead 33-30. Yet again, the Green Bay defense stood tall and did not allow the Pirates to convert their second two-point attempt. With just under six minutes left in the game, Mevis knotted things at 33 apiece with a 19-yard field goal.

Massachusetts went on a drive that had them looking at first-and-goal at the Green Bay four-yard line. Four plays later, the possession arrow switched in favor of the Blizzard, as the Green Bay defense forced a key turnover-on-downs. Meylor orchestrated a drive that put Andrew Mevis in field goal range with six seconds on the clock. Mevis, the hero of the day, nailed a 34-yard kick that gave the Blizzard the edge, 36-33, with five seconds remaining. Mevis wisely placed a squib kick in play that Massachusetts was forced to field and return. defensive back Nijul Canada would secure the win with a tackle of dangerous Pirates return man Jimmie Robinson as time ran out.

The Blizzard (9-2) finish their regular season home slate next Friday night, June 14, at 7:05 p.m. CST when they host the Jacksonville Sharks (1-8) at the Resch Center. Massachusetts (6-5) stays at home, playing host to the San Antonio Gunslingers (4-5) at 6:05 p.m. CST next Saturday.

