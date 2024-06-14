Gunslingers Return from Bye with a Win, Defeating Duke City 46-45

June 14, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Antonio Gunslingers News Release







SAN ANTONIO - For the second time this season, the Duke City Gladiators took the San Antonio Gunslingers to the limit. For the second time this season, Sam Castronova saved San Antonio from a loss to Duke City.

Castronova threw four touchdown passes, and NyQwan Murray caught two touchdowns; including the game-winner, as the San Antonio Gunslingers defeated the Duke City Gladiators 46-45 at Jon Wayne Field at the Freeman Coliseum on Saturday night.

The Gladiators (1-9) started strong; with kicker Ernesto Lacayo making a 36-yard field goal which appeared to have been no good; however, it was ruled good because it hit the wiring that keeps the goalposts up. The Gunslingers (5-5) drove into Duke City territory on their first possession, but Sam Castronova's pass on fourth down was knocked away. San Antonio caught a break when the Gladiators fumbled the ball into the end zone on their next drive and the Gunslingers recovered. However, NyQwan Murray fumbled the ball back to the Gladiators; who drove the ball into San Antonio's red zone with a 3-0 lead going into the second quarter.

The Gunslingers defense made a stand and Lacayo kicked a 22-yard field goal to give Duke City a 6-0 lead. San Antonio drove the ball into Gladiators territory on their next possession and Castronova found Keyshawn Harper in the end zone for the touchdown to give the Gunslingers a 7-6 lead. Duke City drove the ball deep into Gunslingers territory, but had to settle for a 31-yard field goal attempt by Lacayo; which was blocked. San Antonio took advantage as they took time off the clock and Castronova scored on a quarterback keeper on the last play of the first half to give the Gunslingers a 14-6 lead.

San Antonio came out of the locker room with momentum, and they kept it up as Clifton Duck intercepted Javin Kilgo to give the Gunslingers a chance to increase the lead. However, they couldn't get into the end zone and the Gladiators tied the game on a Hasan Rogers touchdown pass to Tamorrion Terry and an Ernesto Lacayo drop kick. San Antonio couldn't convert on fourth down on their next possession, and Rogers scored on a quarterback keeper to give Duke City a 21-14 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Gunslingers responded as Castronova found Harper in the end zone, and then T.C. Stevens converted on the deuce to give the Gunslingers a 23-21 lead. The Gladiators answered as Rogers ran past San Antonio defenders into the red zone; and after a Rogers quarterback keeper and Lacayo drop kick, Duke City took a 29-23 lead. The Gunslingers answered with a Castronova touchdown pass to NyQwan Murray, but the extra point went off the right upright; which kept the game tied.

The Gladiators scored on their next possession as Rogers found Terry in the end zone and Lacayo converted on a drop kick; setting up a thrilling conclusion. Sam Castronova led San Antonio down the field and scored on a quarterback keeper, and they converted on the two-point conversion to tie the game. Stevens converted on the deuce and the Gunslingers took a 39-37 with 1:02 left. Rogers came back with a deep pass to Terry in the end zone and Duke City took a 45-39 lead with 51 seconds left after Lacayo converted a drop kick. Castronova led a drive deep into Gladiators' territory and found NyQwan Murray in the end zone to give San Antonio the lead with 24 seconds left. Duke City drove to about midfield and had a chance to win the game, but Lacayo's kick went wide left.

The Gunslingers didn't play their best game and certainly had their work cut out for them against a team that has struggled this season, but stepped up when it mattered most and came away with a win that could prove crucial to their playoff chances. The Gladiators, despite their record, have played solid football recently and proved that they will be a tough team to defeat down the stretch.

The Gunslingers will visit the Massachusetts Pirates on June 15 for a 6:05 p.m. CT kickoff. The Gladiators will host the Vegas Knight Hawks on June 15, with kickoff set for 7:05 p.m. CT.

