Tucson Sugar Skulls Return Home for a Battle against Frisco Fighters
June 14, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release
Tucson, AZ- The Sugar Skulls will be searching for a much-needed win when they face off with head coach Billy Back's former team at Tucson Arena.
A Familiar Face Coach Back has been around the block more than a few times. Well known for his championship-winning pedigree that has resulted in five titles under his belt, it was Back that once called Frisco home when he served as the Fighters' main man at the helm. During his pair of seasons at Frisco, Back was responsible for leading his teams to the best record in all of the IFL. Indeed, Back's recent experience and familiarity with Frisco could serve as a hefty advantage for a Tucson squad that is eager to return to the winning column.
Getting Back Into the Swing of Things Despite being bogged down offensively in the disheartening loss versus Bay Area, don't be surprised if Tucson turns up the heat on that side of the ball. All in all, it should begin with a repeated effort to garner some positive momentum on the ground. By pounding the rock down the throat of the Frisco run defense, the Skulls should be able to dictate the pace of this contest and stay ahead of the chains.
No Laughing Matter With six games remaining in the 2024 regular season scheduled slate, it will be a main priority for Tucson to finish strong. After coming up short in the points department a week ago in the loss to Bay Area, the offense could use a shot in the arm to find the end zone more consistently. Be on the lookout for explosive wideout Tyron Laughinghouse to have the last laugh against a Frisco bunch that he was briefly a member of during Billy Back's tenure. After another week of being in Tucson's system since arriving in town a short time ago, I expect Laughinghouse to be the main focal point of the Sugar Skulls passing attack. Not to mention, the explosive pass-catcher also might have the best name in the entire Indoor Football League.
