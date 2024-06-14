Arizona Rattlers Come Away with Last-Minute Victory over San Diego Strike Force

June 14, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







GLENDALE, Ariz. - In a thrilling comeback win on the road, the Arizona Rattlers won 47-46 against the San Diego Strike Force.

To begin the game Dalton Sneed threw a pic to Atoa Fox, and set up the first touchdown of the night of the evening for San Diego, as the Rattlers fell behind early on. In the next sequence, Sneed made up for his turnover with a touchdown to Jamal Miles and tying the game up. It didn't take Nate Davis and the Strike Force long to respond with a touchdown of their own, as they found Elijah Lilly in the back of the end zone. Following a laborious and orderly drive by the Rattlers to end the first quarter, CJ Odom rushed into the end zone for his second touchdown. In what could be the best interception of the year for the Rattlers, Kevin Simes Jr. batted the ball mid-air as Davis was throwing and caught it in the end zone for a Rattlers touchdown. San Diego was not deterred and on the next drive tied game. Arizona's defense once again picked off Davis courtesy of Dillion Winfrey, and the Rattlers capitalized with a touchdown of their own. With three seconds left in the first half and backed into their end zone, Davis threw his third interception of the night, as Jarmaine Doubs returned it for a touchdown. The Rattlers headed into the locker room with a 34-21 lead.

The Strike Force would put water under the bridge following a disastrous first half and scored a touchdown to begin the third quarter. The Rattlers were forced to kick a field goal on the next drive. With San Diego down by nine and looking to strike back, that's exactly what they did with a kickoff touchdown. On the next two drives, the Rattlers turned the ball over twice, and San Diego flipped the script, with a one-point lead heading into the final 15 minutes of the game.

With one minute left in the game, the Rattlers were trailing 40-46. Rattlers gained yardage slowly, but Sneed was able to find Isaiah Huston into the end zone to tie the game with 16 seconds remaining. Dawson Evitts' extra point is good, that gives Arizona a one-point lead. All the pressure was on, to stop San Diego at all costs in these final seconds. San Diego managed to get close, but not close enough. Rudy Johnson, kicked a wide right kick to give the Rattlers a much-needed win.

Off the back of their biggest win of the season, the Arizona Rattlers will welcome the Northern Arizona Wranglers on Saturday, June 15, at 8:05 p.m. CT.

