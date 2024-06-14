Arizona Rattlers Set for High-Stakes Game against Northern Arizona Wranglers

June 14, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

GLENDALE - The Northern Arizona Wranglers will travel down the I-17 from Flagstaff, Arizona, this Saturday and face off against the Arizona Rattlers at Desert Diamond Arena at 6:05 PM. The Rattlers are coming off an impressive victory against the San Diego Strike Force this past weekend, moving them ahead in the final playoff position.

Back Home

Arizona is back and ready to play in front of the snake pit after being on the road for its past two games. In those road games, the team has hit their winning stride. Winning against the Jacksonville Sharks 62-41 and a nail biter versus the San Diego Strike Force 47-46. In the past six games, the Rattlers are a combined 5-1 and average the second-most yards in the league. It is no coincidence the return of quarterback Dalton Sneed has raised the bar for a team that struggled earlier in the season. Since his return, Sneed has thrown for 950 yards to 19 touchdowns, putting the team on his back in high-pressure situations. Last weekend, without his efforts leading the offense for the game-winning drive, the Rattlers wouldn't find themselves in a playoff spot.

With the spotlight on Sneed and the Offense, give credit where it is due to the defense. Ultimately in those six games, the defense has taken the next step and elevated their play. Against San Diego, the defense forced three turnovers and returned an interception for a touchdown. Both sides of the ball are humming and will have a tough out against the Wranglers come Saturday.

What to Lookout For

Revenge is best served cold, and the Northern Arizona Wranglers will look to do that against the Rattlers, who came into Flagstaff and beat them on opening night 51-40. The Wranglers are coming off an impressive victory, traveling to Lee's Family Forum and beating the Vegas Knight Hawks 58-52. They are on pace to have their best regular season record since the 2022 season where they went 15-4 and won the Indoor Football League Championship. Keep an eye out for quarterback Joshua Jones, who has thrown the third-most touchdowns in the IFL. With a win, the Rattlers will catapult into third in the standings and own a tiebreaker over the Northern Arizona Wranglers.

Where to Watch:

Tune in to the IFL Youtube Channel or Caffeine TV to catch all the action.

