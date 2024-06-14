Sharks Overcome Tulsa in Final Seconds in Thrilling Week 13 Victory

June 14, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sharks emerged victorious against the Tulsa Oilers for their second win this season. For the first time in the Indoor Football League (IFL) the Sharks secured a win in their home stadium. After trailing the Oilers for most of the game, the Sharks made an exciting comeback in the fourth quarter to take the win.

The game began with Tulsa taking an early lead, thanks to a five-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Joshua Crockett. Despite a missed extra point, Tulsa extended their advantage with a successful two-point conversion after a 35-yard touchdown pass from Alexis Rosario, ending the first quarter at 14-0.

The Sharks struggled early, with a fumble and an unsuccessful drive, and fans thought it might be a repeat of earlier games, but then they started to find their rhythm in the second quarter. Tyler King scored the first touchdown for Jacksonville, although the extra point attempt failed. Tulsa responded with another touchdown, making it 21-6. Jerimiah Peyton's touchdown and a strong return by King kept the Sharks in the game, but Tulsa maintained their lead at 28-12.

The third quarter saw Tulsa extend their lead with another touchdown. But the Jacksonville faithful was still behind their team. Jerimiah Peyton made a significant catch, and Fred Payton, despite being sacked, quickly rebounded with a touchdown pass. A missed two-point conversion left the Sharks trailing 35-24.

In the fourth quarter, the Sharks rallied to the delight of the fans in the Shark Tank. A touchdown pass to DJ Stubbs and a successful two-point conversion narrowed the gap to 35-32. Tulsa responded with another touchdown, pushing the lead to 42-32. Fred Payton barreled through the line with a rushing touchdown and secured critical first downs to keep the drive alive. The Sharks defense made a huge stop on fourth-and-goal to give the ball back to the hot Sharks offense. The Sharks had one last drive to win the game and it came down to the last play of the game. On fourth-and-goal, Payton Jr handed the ball off to Tyler King who punched it into the end zone behind a fired-up Jacksonville offensive line. Giving the Sharks a thrilling 45-42 victory. What a remarkable comeback after struggling so far this season. It would have been easy to lay down but the Sharks stood tall and secured a hard-fought win against Tulsa.

