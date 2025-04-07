Tulsa Oilers at Fishers Freight
April 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Tulsa Oilers YouTube Video
GAME HIGHLIGHTS The Fishers Freight made a statement in their first-ever home game, taking down the Tulsa Oilers to stay undefeated at 2-0!
• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...
Indoor Football League Stories from April 7, 2025
- Vegas Knight Hawks Fall to the Jacksonville Sharks on the Road - Vegas Knight Hawks
- Hometown Hero - Greg Haemker - Green Bay Blizzard
- Vegas Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Opening Knight - Vegas Knight Hawks
- Steamwheelers Storm Iowa's Barn and Come out with a Win - Quad City Steamwheelers
- Kids Night - Game on What You Need to Know - Green Bay Blizzard
- Sharks Take Down Knight Hawks in Home Opener - Jacksonville Sharks
- Rattlers Stun Blizzard in Final Seconds Thriller, 51-47 - Arizona Rattlers
- Panthers Shut Down Strike Force in 41-18 Win - Bay Area Panthers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.