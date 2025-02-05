Tulsa Derby to Return as FC Tulsa Draws Tulsa Athletic in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

TULSA - The Tulsa Derby will return in March as FC Tulsa will kick off its 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign against Tulsa Athletic, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced today.

The first-round match is set for March 18 at 7:30 p.m. CT at Athletic Community Field at Hicks Park (3343 S. Mingo Rd.), marking the third tournament meeting between the two sides in the past four years. FC Tulsa is one of eight USL Championship clubs to open its run in March, while Tulsa Athletic defeated Chicago House AC in a penalty shootout, 5-4, to earn its bid.

FC Tulsa enters the historic national club championship following a 2024 run that saw it reach the Round of 16 against MLS side Sporting Kansas City. For Tulsa Athletic, a founding member of The League for Clubs, it returns for its fourth straight U.S. Open Cup trip and its seventh overall.

More details on the match will be provided in the coming weeks.

More details on the match will be provided in the coming weeks.

