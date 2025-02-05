Hounds, Boys & Girls Club of W.Pa. Enter New Partnership

February 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







Pittsburgh, PA - Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania (BGCWPA) is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Soccer Club and Pittsburgh Soccer in the Community. Together, these organizations bring an inclusive and skill-driven youth soccer program to the region, with programming that started in January 2025.

The partnership was unveiled during an engaging kickoff event held on February 4, 2025, at the Estelle S. Campbell Clubhouse in Lawrenceville. The event featured remarks from Chris Watts, President & CEO of BGCWPA; Brandon Bell, Athletic Director of BGCWPA; Dan Visser, Sporting Director of the Riverhounds Soccer Club; and James Meara, President of Pittsburgh Soccer in the Community. Attendees also enjoyed interactive soccer activities with Riverhounds players Jackson Walti and Max Broughton, highlighting the excitement and potential of this new collaboration.

This partnership is designed to create a safe and supportive environment for young players of all skill levels to enjoy and grow through soccer. With experienced coaches from the Riverhounds and Pittsburgh Soccer in the Community, the program will focus on individual player development rather than competitive outcomes, ensuring that each participant can improve at their own pace.

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds Soccer Club/Pittsburgh Soccer in the Community coaching curriculum emphasizes skill-building and holistic player growth. By engaging school-aged youth at the Estelle S. Campbell Clubhouse, the program will also identify and support talented players for potential advancement to the prestigious Riverhounds Academy.

BGCWPA will lead efforts to ensure the program is accessible to all youth, regardless of financial circumstances. Scholarships will be distributed based on an income-based model, allowing more young players to participate without barriers.

"Our partnership with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Pittsburgh Soccer in the Community reflects our shared commitment to empowering youth through teamwork, discipline, and fun," said Chris Watts, President & CEO of BGCWPA. "We're excited to offer this innovative program that helps kids not only grow as soccer players but also as individuals."

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Boys and Girls Club and Pittsburgh Soccer in the Community," said Dan Visser, Riverhounds Sporting Director. "This collaboration aims to make soccer accessible to every aspiring player in Pittsburgh, ensuring that all children have the opportunity to play the beautiful game."

Additionally, this partnership will explore opportunities to extend soccer programming into local school districts, integrating clinics into physical education classes and deepening the reach of this initiative within the community.

For more information about this partnership and its programs, visit www.bgcpwa.org.

