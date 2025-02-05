Former MLS Cup Winner and Argentina Youth International Bolsters Miami Attack

February 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of forward Lucas Melano.

Following a 2024 season in Azjeraban alongside Neftchi PFK in the Premyer Liqa, Melano joins Miami FC ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. Prior to playing in Azjeraban, the forward played four seasons in Argentina.

Melano is no stranger to big stages having made appearances in MLS Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup and Copa Libertadores for the Portland Timbers and CA Lanús.

While with the Portland Timbers, Melano enjoyed two separate stints in 2015-2016 and 2018-2019, both resulting in MLS Cup appearances. During his time with the Timbers, they won the 2015 MLS Cup where Melano was a key member of the MLS Cup Champions squad, scoring two goals and six assists.

"I'm very happy to be here in Miami! I found a great club, well-organized, with an excellent team to work with," said Melano on joining the South Florida team.

He initially made his professional debut in 2012 with Club Atlético Belgrano in Argentina before signing with CA Lanús. While with Lanús, Melano helped the club reach glory in the 2013 Copa Sudamericana, scoring three goals in nine appearances during the competition as the team went on to defeat Brazilian side Ponte Preta in the two-leg series and claim the title.

On the international side, Melano represented Argentina in the U-20 South American Championship in 2013. He had three appearances and scored one goal during the tournament.

