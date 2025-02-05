Former MLS Cup Winner and Argentina Youth International Bolsters Miami Attack
February 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of forward Lucas Melano.
Following a 2024 season in Azjeraban alongside Neftchi PFK in the Premyer Liqa, Melano joins Miami FC ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. Prior to playing in Azjeraban, the forward played four seasons in Argentina.
Melano is no stranger to big stages having made appearances in MLS Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup and Copa Libertadores for the Portland Timbers and CA Lanús.
While with the Portland Timbers, Melano enjoyed two separate stints in 2015-2016 and 2018-2019, both resulting in MLS Cup appearances. During his time with the Timbers, they won the 2015 MLS Cup where Melano was a key member of the MLS Cup Champions squad, scoring two goals and six assists.
"I'm very happy to be here in Miami! I found a great club, well-organized, with an excellent team to work with," said Melano on joining the South Florida team.
He initially made his professional debut in 2012 with Club Atlético Belgrano in Argentina before signing with CA Lanús. While with Lanús, Melano helped the club reach glory in the 2013 Copa Sudamericana, scoring three goals in nine appearances during the competition as the team went on to defeat Brazilian side Ponte Preta in the two-leg series and claim the title.
On the international side, Melano represented Argentina in the U-20 South American Championship in 2013. He had three appearances and scored one goal during the tournament.
2025 Season Memberships and Single Match tickets are on sale now! Visit www.MiamiFC.com or call 844-MIAMIFC for more information. Vamos MIAMI!
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 5, 2025
- Monterey Bay FC to Host International San Francisco in First Round of 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Monterey Bay FC
- First Round Matchup Set for 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Hartford Athletic
- Tulsa Derby to Return as FC Tulsa Draws Tulsa Athletic in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - FC Tulsa
- El Paso Locomotive FC to Host Harpos FC on March 19 for 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup First Round - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Hounds, Boys & Girls Club of W.Pa. Enter New Partnership - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Eight Republic FC Academy Players Commit to Division I College Programs - Sacramento Republic FC
- Pittsburgh Teams Gather for Girls & Women in Sports Day Event - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Former MLS Cup Winner and Argentina Youth International Bolsters Miami Attack - Miami FC
- Southwest University Park, Home of the Chihuahuas and Locomotive FC, to Hold Job Fair for the 2025 Season - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Rowdies Ink Argentine Keeper Nicolás Campisi - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Miami FC Stories
- Former MLS Cup Winner and Argentina Youth International Bolsters Miami Attack
- Miami FC Signs Sebastian Blanco
- Miami FC Signs Puerto Rican International Ricardo Rivera
- Format and 96-Team Field Finalized for 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- Miami FC Brings on Midfield Winger Matias Romero