Rowdies Ink Argentine Keeper Nicolás Campisi

February 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has secured Argentine goalkeeper Nicolás Campisi for the 2025 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Campisi arrives in Tampa Bay after spending the bulk of his professional career in Paraguay and his native Argentina. Most recently, the 28-year-old keeper was with Unión de Santa Fe in Argentina's Primera Division, recording seven shutouts in 14 appearances.

"Goalkeeper is a very important position to fill, and we wanted to wait and take our time finding the right player," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "We believe Nico has all the attributes to come in and do very well for us. He already has great experience from playing in Argentina's top league, and before that he established himself very well in Paraguay. I think having valuable experience is so critical for any keeper, so we're excited to get someone who has played at such a high level."

After developing through the youth ranks with Talleres de Córdoba and Independiente in Argentine, Campisi earned an opportunity with Paraguayan side Sportivo San Lorenzo's reserve team and impressed enough to sign a contract with Sportivo Luqueño in Paraguay's top division in 2019. His debut for Luqueño came the following year and he would go on to notch 10 shutouts over 34 appearances for the club over the next two seasons. In 2021, Campisi signed with Mexican club Toluca before returning to Paraguay on loan to Sol de América, where he secured two shutouts in 12 appearances.

"When the opportunity to come to the Rowdies was presented, I was very excited and hopeful," said Campisi. "This was a personal decision I made on behalf of my family as well. But fundamentally, I came here to make history with the team and help the team from my position in the goal. I think we will do well this season, with our eyes on the championship at the end."

