Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Embarks on New Era with Weidner Apartment Homes as Sole Owners

February 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, the reigning 2024 USL Championship title winners, is excited to announce a new chapter in the club's 10-year history. Weidner Apartment Homes - a minority partner in the team since 2020, is taking full ownership of the club, ushering in a new era of leadership and commitment to success.

The partnership with Weidner Apartment Homes, owned by Colorado Springs native Dean Weidner, significantly contributed to the club's growth, including the construction of the 8,000-seat Weidner Field which opened in 2020. The stadium has become a cornerstone of the city's sports scene, drawing record crowds, including a sell-out during November's USL Championship Final.

"Weidner Apartment Homes is proud to become the owners of the Switchbacks and continue the legacy built by the Ragain family," Dean Weidner said. "When we commissioned the Epicenter sculpture at the entrance to Weidner Field, we had a vision of enhancing Colorado Springs' reputation as a leader in Olympic, professional, collegiate and amateur sports. As a community builder for nearly 50 years, I believe that in its purest form - sport has a unique power to unite and build community. Through that lens, we made the strategic decision to deepen our commitment to the football club, and the city of Colorado Springs with this significant investment into the franchise."

This transition builds on years of dedication from the Ragain family to bring professional soccer to Colorado Springs and to build a thriving community of supporters around the Switchbacks. Ed, Nick, James, and Rachael Ragain all played key roles in the strategic direction and operational success of the club, and their efforts established the foundation for the club's development and long-term investment in the region.

"Owning and operating a championship-winning sports franchise with my family is a dream fulfilled," Ed Ragain said. "The challenges we've overcome together are impressive and the people we've come to know are incredible. The Switchbacks have been blessed to find great community partners and none greater than Dean Weidner and staff. The future of professional soccer in Colorado Springs is in good hands."

"We are incredibly appreciative of the Ragain family's contributions to the growth of the Switchbacks and their steadfast dedication to the club over the past decade," said USL Chief Executive Officer Alec Papadakis. "As Weidner Apartment Homes takes on full ownership, we are confident in their vision and ability to drive the next phase of the club's success. With strong leadership already in place, we are excited to see how they will continue to elevate the Switchbacks as one of the league's flagship clubs and expand their influence both within Colorado Springs and on the national stage."

The Switchbacks FC Board of Directors, Robert Carr, Eric Moselle, Greg Cerbana and Laura Neumann will lead the club's strategic direction. As Weidner's representative in Colorado Springs, Neumann has been instrumental in the firm's investment into the local community since 2018, leading key business initiatives and strengthening partnerships. In her expanded role on the board of directors, she will work closely with the Switchbacks' business and technical staff to build on the team's achievements and enhance its regional connections.

"Alongside my fellow board of directors, I am honored to lead the Colorado Springs Switchbacks and excited to work shoulder to shoulder with our talented staff and dedicated ownership to build on the club's strong foundation," Neumann said. "Our focus is on ensuring the Switchbacks continue to thrive- both on and off the field- by delivering meaningful experiences for our fans and the community. With a clear vision for the future and a commitment to sustainable success, we are poised to compete at the highest level and create lasting impact for years to come."

Under the new ownership structure, the club's technical leadership will remain intact, with the contracts of the Sporting Director, Head Coach, and Technical Director all having been recently extended, ensuring continuity and stability. As a key component to the transaction, both Nick and James Ragain have accepted offers to stay on with the team through the transition.

The Switchbacks have reached the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, culminating in the 2024 USL Championship Final, which was broadcast to a national television audience of 431,000 on the CBS Television Network - the largest in league history.

