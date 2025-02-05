Eight Republic FC Academy Players Commit to Division I College Programs
February 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
As high school athletes across the country participate in today's National Signing Day, Republic FC celebrates the next group of academy players that will continue their soccer journey at the collegiate level. Joined by family, coaches, and teammates, eight athletes signed their letters of commitment to represent the Indomitable Club at universities across the country.
Through 10 seasons, Republic FC's academy has propelled hundreds of young players into the next stage of their soccer journey. Over 80 graduates have moved into college programs, including nearly 40 who have received academic and athletic honors from the Big Ten, Pac-12, MVC, United Soccer Coaches, Big 8, Ivy League, and more.
It's a step that isn't always guaranteed for young athletes. According to the NCAA, only about six percent of high school soccer players participate at the collegiate level, and only one percent of the country's 450,000 high school players feature for a Division I program.
Players Recognized on National Signing Day:
Jackson Montero - University of the Pacific (Elk Grove Charter School)
Sawyer Turiace - Brown University (Elk Grove Charter School)
Luis Gomez - UC Irvine (Elk Grove Charter School)
Jayden Fitzgerald Boes - Stanford University (Laurel Springs School)
Jackson Martin - Princeton University (C.K. McClatchy High School)
Juanrafael Suarez Amaya - St Mary's College of California (Folsom High School)
Collin McNairy - Sacramento State (West Park High School)
Zach Looney - Sacramento State (Pitman High School)
Jackson Montero
Sawyer Turiace
Luis Gomez
Jayden Fitzgerald Boes
Jackson Martin
Juanrafael Suarez Amaya
These eight players also represent the wide range of local youth clubs that continue to make Northern California one of the top competitive regions in the country. In addition to Republic FC, they have also featured for San Juan Soccer Club, Sac United, Placer United, Roseville Premier, Select FC, Association Football Club, and Blues FC.
