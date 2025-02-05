First Round Matchup Set for 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

February 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







(HARTFORD, Conn) - U.S. Soccer has announced the matchups for the first round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, marking the 110th year of the prestigious tournament. Hartford Athletic will host the New York Shockers in a first round matchup on Tuesday, March 18th at 6:30 PM at Trinity Health Stadium. This match will mark the Shockers' first appearance in the U.S. Open Cup in team history and the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

A total of 96 clubs, representing various levels of amateur and professional soccer in the U.S., will compete in this year's tournament. The first round will take place from March 18-20, featuring 64 teams in 32 exciting matchups. The 32 winners will advance to the second round on April 1-2, with 16 teams progressing to the third round on April 15-16.

Hartford Athletic enters the U.S Open Cup for the fifth time this year, having competed in every edition since their inaugural season with the exception of the cancelled tournaments in 2020 and 2021. In each of their previous four campaigns, the Green & Blue entered in the second round, amassing a strong 3-1 record in opening round matches. These included a 2-1 victory over New York Cosmos B (NPSL) in 2019, a 3-1 triumph over Oyster Bay United FC (UPSL) in 2022, and a 3-0 win against Lansdowne Yonkers FC (EPSL) in 2023.

Based in Albany, New York, the Shockers joined the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) as an expansion team ahead of the 2021 season. Competing in the North Atlantic Conference, the Shockers enjoyed an impressive 2024 season, finishing with a 8-1-1 record. Their playoff campaign was strong, as they won both the conference semifinal and championship to secure a spot in the East Region Playoffs. The Shockers won their regional semifinal game before falling just short in the regional championship match, capping off an exciting and competitive season.

Tickets for this match are available now at hartfordathletic.com/tickets, or can be purchased over the phone via a dedicated ticketing representative by calling (860) 298-9233.

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule

First Round: March 18-20

Second Round: April 1-2

Third Round: April 15-16

Round of 32: May 6-7

Round of 16: May 20-21

Quarterfinals: July 8-9

Semifinal: Sept. 16-17

Final: Oct. 1

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.