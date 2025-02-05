Las Vegas Lights FC Single Match and Flex Plan Tickets on Sale Now

February 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced both single match and flex plan tickets are now available. The club kicks off the 2025 regular season in a month with the home opener on Saturday, March 8 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The Lights will play 17 regular season matches at Cashman Field in 2025. Every single home match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT.

The team is currently in a two-week training camp stint in Coachella, California to prepare for the home opener and 2025 season. The team will play closed-door friendlies against MLS competition on February 8 (Real Salt Lake), February 12 (Sporting Kansas City), and February 15 (Chicago Fire FC). Assets, including b-roll and interviews, will be available to media after each preseason match.

Single Game Tickets

Single match tickets start at $18. Fans can purchase tickets through the club's new multi-year partnership with SeatGeek, which will provide a seamless and user-friendly ticketing experience.

Fans can visit lasvegaslightsfc.com/schedule to browse all home matches at Cashman Field.

Flex Plans

The club is also launching 2025 Flex Plans to give ultimate flexibility for ticketing options. Through a Flex Plan, fans will get bigger discounts with the more games they purchase. New discount levels are unlocked at 3+ matches, 6+ matches, and 9+ matches.

To learn more about Flex Plans, fans can visit lasvegaslightsfc.com/flex-plans.

