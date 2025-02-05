El Paso Locomotive FC to Host Harpos FC on March 19 for 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup First Round

February 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it will kickoff its 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign at Southwest University Park against Harpos FC on Wednesday, March 19 at 7 p.m. Ticket information for the matchup will be announced at a later date.

El Paso Locomotive FC is slated to enter in the 32-game First Round array of exclusively amateur vs. pro matchups. Under the direction of Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera, the Locos will prepare for their fifth Open Cup appearance with an intent on picking up their first win in the tournament.

Harpos, Locomotive's First Round opponent, is an amateur club based in Boulder, Colorado that compete in the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA). Harpos will make the trip to El Paso for match, the first time Locomotive has hosted an Open Cup match since its inaugural 2019 season.

For additional information on the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup format and the full slate of teams scheduled to compete, click here.

Check out the full 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup First Round schedule.

About the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Now in its 110th edition, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has crowned a champion since 1914 in every year except 2020 and 2021. The history-filled tournament is conducted on a single-game-knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. In 1999, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S. was renamed to honor American soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt.

The 2025 U.S. Open Cup winner will earn $300,000 in prize money, a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions League and have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy - one of the oldest nationally contested trophies in American team sports - now on permanent display at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. The runner-up will earn $100,000, while the team that advances the furthest from each lower division will take home a $25,000 cash prize.

Los Angeles Football Club of MLS is defending Champion. The 109th edition of the tournament concluded on September 25, 2024 with LAFC beating four-time Champions Sporting Kansas City 3-1 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles to become Open Cup Champions for the first time.

usopencup.com is the official website of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Fans can also follow the competition on X/Twitter and Instagram @OpenCup and Facebook @OfficialOpenCup.

