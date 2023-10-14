Tuircotte Scores in 3-1 Preseason Loss to Royals

October 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - Yanick Turcotte scored the lone goal for the Adirondack Thunder in a 3-1 loss at home to the Reading Royals on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena to finish preseason action.

Reading opened the scoring at 9:29 of the opening period as Tyler Heidt took a centering pass and beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur. Assists were credited to Houston Wilson and Devon Paliani.

The Thunder answered back later in the first period as Yanick Turcotte sent a one timer into the net by goaltender Jacob Kucharski. Jack Jeffers and Conor Landrigan collected the assists at 14:27 of the opening period and the game was tied at one after 20 minutes.

At the halfway point of the second period, Tyler Brennan replaced Jeremy Brodeur in net.

The lone goal in the second period for the Royals came courtesy of Yvan Mongo at 12:59. Mason McCarty set up Mongo wide-open in front of the net with the second assist going to Alec Butcher, and Adirondack trailed 2-1 after two periods.

In the third period, the Royals added an empty-net goal by Shane Sellar for the 3-1 victory. Jeremy Brodeur stopped 16 of 17 in the loss and Tyler Brennan denied 12 of 14.

After two games on the road to start the season, the Thunder return for the home opener on Saturday, October 28 at 7 p.m. against the Maine Mariners. The first 1,000 kids 14 and under get a free hockey jersey courtesy of Glens Falls Hospital and the first 3,000 fans get red glow sticks thanks to SkyZone. Also, enjoy $4 Bud Light. Get your tickets at www.echlthunder.com/tickets.

The 2023-24 regular season schedule is HERE.

Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.