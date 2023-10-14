Solar Bears Send Jerome to Growlers; Release Atherton, Perna, and Egan

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the trade of forward D-Jay Jerome to the Newfoundland Growlers in exchange for future considerations. Additionally, the Solar Bears have released goaltender Drennen Atherton and defenseman Chris Perna from their contract, and defenseman Taylor Egan has been released from tryout.

The Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada native, Jerome appeared in 14 regular season games for the Trois-Rivières Lions of the ECHL and 14 games with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) during the 2022-23 season scoring 16 total points (7g-9a). The 6-foot-3, 200-pound forward skated in 30 games with the Allen Americans during the 2020-21 season, scoring 10 points (4g-6a).

Prior to his professional career, Jerome played in 233 Western Hockey League (WHL) games over four seasons for Red Deer, Prince Albert, Victoria, Lethbridge, and Swift Current, scoring 105 points (49g-56a) from 2016 through 2020.

OPENING NIGHT: The Solar Bears open the 2023-24 regular season on October 19 when they face the back-to-back Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

