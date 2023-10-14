Americans Drop Preseason Opener 4-1

Fort Worth, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), dropped their preseason opener on Friday night by a score of 4-1 at NYTEX Sports Centre in Tarrant County.

The Oilers outshot the Americans 25-6 in the second period to open up a 3-0 lead. The lone Allen goal came almost 15 minutes into the final period when Matt Brassard scored on the power play to cut the lead to 4-1.

Americans rookie netminder Leevi Merilainen, made his ECHL debut on Friday night stopping 40 of 43 Tulsa shots. Merilainen was assigned to the Americans by the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

There were 12 total power plays in the game. The Americans went 1-for-6, while Tulsa went 0-for-6.

The same two teams will battle it out on Saturday night in Tulsa. Game time is at 7:05 PM.

