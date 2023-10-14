Americans Lose Preseason Finale in Tulsa

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped their preseason finale on Saturday night 6-0 at the hands of the Tulsa Oilers, who swept a weekend two-game series against the Americans.

After a scoreless opening frame, the Oilers blew the game open in the second period scoring four times, with a power play goal and a shorthanded goal. Mark Sinclair started the game for the Americans and suffered the loss giving up three on goals on 22 shots. Chase Perry played the second half of the game and gave up three goals on 15 shots.

Ryan Gagnon led the Americans in shots on net with four. The highlight of the night for the Allen fans that made the trip to Tulsa, was a fight between Ty Fournier and long-time Oilers defenseman Mike McKee. Fournier led the team in penalty minutes with seven.

Liam Finlay, Matt Marcinew, Leevi Merilainen, and Colby McAuley did not make the trip to Tulsa, getting the night off.

The Americans open the regular season next Friday night in Boise, against the Idaho Steelheads. The home opener is on Saturday, October 28th against the Atlanta Gladiators. Visit the Americans website for TICKETS.

